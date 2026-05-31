After Wemby, Shai faces deportation rumors at Spurs vs OKC: Here's what happened

On Saturday, a Facebook post falsely claiming that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been deported to his home country of Canada went viral ahead of Game 7 of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warms up prior to Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

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The post, shared by Basketball Rush, stated, "Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has reportedly been deported to his home country of Canada following an immigration paperwork dispute discovered during team travel, league sources say. Government officials remain unclear on when Gilgeous-Alexander will be permitted to return."

Within four hours, the post had amassed thousands of views, hundreds of shares, and hundreds of comments.

Reacting to the claim, one user wrote, "What would you do if they did this & still won game 7 & the chip. Thunder is that deep you gotta deport the whole starting lineup to have a chance."

Another added, "Damn Vancouver grizzlies or Toronto raptors already trying to get him, that is tampering."

A third person wrote, "If this is true, that would be f----d up, San Antonio called ice on him."

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{{^usCountry}} The claim is entirely false. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not been deported from the United States. The post originated from Basketball Rush, a page known for publishing satirical and parody content. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claim is entirely false. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not been deported from the United States. The post originated from Basketball Rush, a page known for publishing satirical and parody content. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump reveals NBA Finals favorite after Knicks’ historic run: ‘They have some great players’ Victor Wembanyama targeted in playful rivalry banter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump reveals NBA Finals favorite after Knicks’ historic run: ‘They have some great players’ Victor Wembanyama targeted in playful rivalry banter {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The viral post emerged amid heightened excitement surrounding the Thunder-Spurs playoff series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The viral post emerged amid heightened excitement surrounding the Thunder-Spurs playoff series. {{/usCountry}}

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On Saturday, The Goose Sandies, a popular sandwich shop in Oklahoma City's Midtown district, temporarily renamed several menu items to poke fun at Spurs players. The restaurant's signature Italian sandwich was renamed "Victor Wembanyama Sucks," while its larger version became "Victor Wembanyama Really Sucks."

The tongue-in-cheek menu changes quickly gained traction on social media.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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