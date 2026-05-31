After Wemby, Shai faces deportation rumors at Spurs vs OKC: Here's what happened
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in action at Spurs vs OKC on Saturday
On Saturday, a Facebook post falsely claiming that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been deported to his home country of Canada went viral ahead of Game 7 of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The post, shared by Basketball Rush, stated, "Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has reportedly been deported to his home country of Canada following an immigration paperwork dispute discovered during team travel, league sources say. Government officials remain unclear on when Gilgeous-Alexander will be permitted to return."
Within four hours, the post had amassed thousands of views, hundreds of shares, and hundreds of comments.
Reacting to the claim, one user wrote, "What would you do if they did this & still won game 7 & the chip. Thunder is that deep you gotta deport the whole starting lineup to have a chance."
Another added, "Damn Vancouver grizzlies or Toronto raptors already trying to get him, that is tampering."
A third person wrote, "If this is true, that would be f----d up, San Antonio called ice on him."
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The truth
The claim is entirely false. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not been deported from the United States. The post originated from Basketball Rush, a page known for publishing satirical and parody content.
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Victor Wembanyama targeted in playful rivalry banter
The viral post emerged amid heightened excitement surrounding the Thunder-Spurs playoff series.
On Saturday, The Goose Sandies, a popular sandwich shop in Oklahoma City's Midtown district, temporarily renamed several menu items to poke fun at Spurs players. The restaurant's signature Italian sandwich was renamed "Victor Wembanyama Sucks," while its larger version became "Victor Wembanyama Really Sucks."
The tongue-in-cheek menu changes quickly gained traction on social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More