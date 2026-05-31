After Wemby, Shai faces deportation rumors at Spurs vs OKC: Here's what happened

On Saturday, a Facebook post falsely claiming that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been deported to his home country of Canada went viral ahead of Game 7 of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warms up prior to Game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The post, shared by Basketball Rush, stated, "Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has reportedly been deported to his home country of Canada following an immigration paperwork dispute discovered during team travel, league sources say. Government officials remain unclear on when Gilgeous-Alexander will be permitted to return."

Within four hours, the post had amassed thousands of views, hundreds of shares, and hundreds of comments.

Reacting to the claim, one user wrote, "What would you do if they did this & still won game 7 & the chip. Thunder is that deep you gotta deport the whole starting lineup to have a chance."

Another added, "Damn Vancouver grizzlies or Toronto raptors already trying to get him, that is tampering."

A third person wrote, "If this is true, that would be f----d up, San Antonio called ice on him."

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The truth The claim is entirely false. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not been deported from the United States. The post originated from Basketball Rush, a page known for publishing satirical and parody content.

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Victor Wembanyama targeted in playful rivalry banter The viral post emerged amid heightened excitement surrounding the Thunder-Spurs playoff series.

On Saturday, The Goose Sandies, a popular sandwich shop in Oklahoma City's Midtown district, temporarily renamed several menu items to poke fun at Spurs players. The restaurant's signature Italian sandwich was renamed "Victor Wembanyama Sucks," while its larger version became "Victor Wembanyama Really Sucks."

The tongue-in-cheek menu changes quickly gained traction on social media.