AJ Brown could ditch his famous No 11 jersey at the Patriots; NFL insider explains why

The long-rumored transfer of AJ Brown to the Patriots was completed on Monday, bringing the veteran wideout back together with Mike Vrabel in a move that had appeared inevitable for days.

Just a day after the blockbuster deal became official, AJ Brown suited up for his first practice in New England Patriots.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Details of the trade compensation later emerged, with reports indicating the Eagles acquired a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection from the Patriots in exchange for Brown.

Just a day after the blockbuster deal became official, Brown suited up for his first practice in New England, joining the team he had long envisioned representing during his youth, ESPN reported.

The All-Pro pass catcher is set for a jersey change as well, with reports indicating he will don No. 1 for the Patriots after wearing No. 11 during his years with the Eagles. Well, there is more behind the switch than simply choosing a new number, as Brown is believed to have selected No. 1 to pay homage to a fellow NFL legend.

Two Factors behind Brown’s number switch

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{{^usCountry}} Patriots reporter Evan Lazar revealed Tuesday that Brown chose his new jersey number as a tribute to former New England star Julian Edelman, whom he holds in particularly high regard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patriots reporter Evan Lazar revealed Tuesday that Brown chose his new jersey number as a tribute to former New England star Julian Edelman, whom he holds in particularly high regard. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “A.J. Brown said that he chose No. 1 because he has "so much respect" for #Patriots Hall of Famer, Julian Edelman,” Lazar posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A.J. Brown said that he chose No. 1 because he has "so much respect" for #Patriots Hall of Famer, Julian Edelman,” Lazar posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} From 2009 through 2020, Edelman was a fixture in New England, putting together an impressive 11-season run that cemented his place among Patriots greats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From 2009 through 2020, Edelman was a fixture in New England, putting together an impressive 11-season run that cemented his place among Patriots greats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also noted that Brown wanted to return to the jersey number he wore during his college career, making No. 1 a natural choice alongside its connection to Patriots legend Julian Edelman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also noted that Brown wanted to return to the jersey number he wore during his college career, making No. 1 a natural choice alongside its connection to Patriots legend Julian Edelman. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Insider claims AJ Brown ‘privately pushed’ Eagles for Patriots trade as early as Week 4 last season

“Brown pointed to wearing No. 1 in college and wanting to wear that number in the pros.” Lazar’s post read further.

A childhood dream becomes reality

The 28-year-old also admitted that finally joining the Patriots felt surreal, expressing excitement and gratitude at the opportunity to wear New England colors for the first time in his career.

"I was just talking to my mom and saying, 'I'm still in awe Walking up the hill with the uniform, I was like, 'Man, this is real.' I caught myself at one point in practice, I wasn't paying attention because I was like, 'dang.' Just trying to take it all in as much as I can,” he said following the practice.

Patriots banking on Vrabel-Brown chemistry

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This move not only bolsters New England’s roster but also carries personal significance for both A.J. Brown and Mike Vrabel.

The coach was reportedly disappointed when his former team Tennessee Titans moved on from Brown in 2022, ending a productive partnership that had helped shape the receiver’s rise since his debut in 2019.

Also read: USA Today reporter fired for Vrabel-Russini comments gives bizarre AJ Brown trade reaction

Nearly four years later, the two are reunited and will be aiming to turn that renewed connection into a successful 2026 campaign. Interestingly, the 50-year-old coach seems to have knowledge of Brown’s wish to play for Patriots already.

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“I think I knew that. I think he showed me pictures when he was a little kid wearing my jersey and stuff like that,” the coach revealed, Patriots Wire reported.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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