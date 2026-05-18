AJ Brown to Patriots a done deal? NFL insider Adam Schefter shares major update

The New England Patriots’ need for a wide receiver remains one of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason, and trade rumors surrounding AJ Brown are intensifying by the day. According to reports, contract and salary-cap complications involving the Philadelphia Eagles are delaying a potential trade involving the star receiver.

AJ Brown continues to be linked with the New England Patriots as trade speculation intensifies across NFL circles.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Considering cap flexibility, an announcement could come after June 1. Since the first wave of speculation surrounding Brown emerged, there have been several reports, statements, and insider updates. Now, another update has arrived from ESPN insider Adam Schefter on Get Up.

Also read: AJ Brown's reunion with Stefon Diggs could be reality; Patriots insider offers details

Adam Schefter discusses possible trade

According to Schefter, Brown remains interested in joining the New England Patriots despite the ongoing controversy involving head coach Mike Vrabel. Insiders believe the trade could be close to completion after June, though the lack of official clarity continues to fuel speculation.

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{{^usCountry}} The Eagles have already strengthened their roster, while the Patriots have moved on from Stefon Diggs and added Romeo Doubs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Eagles have already strengthened their roster, while the Patriots have moved on from Stefon Diggs and added Romeo Doubs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Patriots' Romeo Doubs touts AJ Brown-Mike Vrabel relationship as trade talks intensify What New England could offer Philadelphia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Patriots' Romeo Doubs touts AJ Brown-Mike Vrabel relationship as trade talks intensify What New England could offer Philadelphia {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter said, “ I still think it will involve a future 1, likely a 2028 first-round draft pick. I still think all these elements are in place. And I still think that once we get to June, these two sides will get together and complete a trade that’ll send AJ Brown to the New England Patriots.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter said, “ I still think it will involve a future 1, likely a 2028 first-round draft pick. I still think all these elements are in place. And I still think that once we get to June, these two sides will get together and complete a trade that’ll send AJ Brown to the New England Patriots.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on the reports and speculation, a potential trade package could include New England’s 2028 first-round pick along with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. If the move happens, Brown would effectively replace Boutte in the Patriots’ receiving corps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the reports and speculation, a potential trade package could include New England’s 2028 first-round pick along with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. If the move happens, Brown would effectively replace Boutte in the Patriots’ receiving corps. {{/usCountry}}

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Trading Brown would be a significant loss for the Eagles, but reports of a strained relationship between the player and the organization continue to drive the rumors.

Also read: AJ Brown trade: New rumor on Seaport visit intensifies New England Patriots link

AJ Brown’s impact with the Eagles

Brown was traded to the Eagles from the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL Draft as part of a $96 million deal. He made an immediate impact, recording 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season in Philadelphia while also setting a franchise record for receiving yards.

Brown has since established himself as one of the NFL’s most consistent wide receivers, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and producing several 1,000-yard seasons.

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Across four seasons with the Eagles, Brown has appeared in 62 regular-season games while recording 5,034 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns.

By Roshan Tony

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