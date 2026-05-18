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AJ Brown to Patriots a done deal? NFL insider Adam Schefter shares major update

Adam Schefter’s latest comments intensified speculation surrounding a potential A.J. Brown trade to the New England Patriots.

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:42 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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The New England Patriots’ need for a wide receiver remains one of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason, and trade rumors surrounding AJ Brown are intensifying by the day. According to reports, contract and salary-cap complications involving the Philadelphia Eagles are delaying a potential trade involving the star receiver.

AJ Brown continues to be linked with the New England Patriots as trade speculation intensifies across NFL circles.(Getty Images via AFP)

Considering cap flexibility, an announcement could come after June 1. Since the first wave of speculation surrounding Brown emerged, there have been several reports, statements, and insider updates. Now, another update has arrived from ESPN insider Adam Schefter on Get Up.

Also read: AJ Brown's reunion with Stefon Diggs could be reality; Patriots insider offers details

Adam Schefter discusses possible trade

According to Schefter, Brown remains interested in joining the New England Patriots despite the ongoing controversy involving head coach Mike Vrabel. Insiders believe the trade could be close to completion after June, though the lack of official clarity continues to fuel speculation.

Trading Brown would be a significant loss for the Eagles, but reports of a strained relationship between the player and the organization continue to drive the rumors.

Also read: AJ Brown trade: New rumor on Seaport visit intensifies New England Patriots link

AJ Brown’s impact with the Eagles

Brown was traded to the Eagles from the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL Draft as part of a $96 million deal. He made an immediate impact, recording 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season in Philadelphia while also setting a franchise record for receiving yards.

Brown has since established himself as one of the NFL’s most consistent wide receivers, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and producing several 1,000-yard seasons.

Across four seasons with the Eagles, Brown has appeared in 62 regular-season games while recording 5,034 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns.

By Roshan Tony

 
philadelphia eagles nfl sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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