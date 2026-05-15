Patriots' Romeo Doubs touts AJ Brown-Mike Vrabel relationship as trade talks intensify

One of the biggest storylines of this NFL offseason is the trade of AJ Brown, potentially to the New England Patriots. Romeo Doubs expressed his opinion about A. J. Brown amid ongoing trade rumors (AP)

Fans and analysts are eagerly waiting for an official announcement, which, so far, has been missing. Now, newly added Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs shared his opinion about AJ Brown's potential landing in the Patriots camp.

"I have a lot of respect for him," Doubs said.

"I mean, he's been a dude in this league for quite a long time. I understand that when he first got in the league, Coach Vrabel was his coach. I understand there are a lot of rumors going around. If he's here, I'd love to have him here, and if he isn't here, I'm still going to wish him the best because he's one of the best in this league."

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