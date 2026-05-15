Patriots' Romeo Doubs touts AJ Brown-Mike Vrabel relationship as trade talks intensify
AJ Brown's potential trade to the New England Patriots is a major NFL offseason storyline. Now, Romeo Doubs expresses his admiration for Brown's talent
One of the biggest storylines of this NFL offseason is the trade of AJ Brown, potentially to the New England Patriots.
Fans and analysts are eagerly waiting for an official announcement, which, so far, has been missing. Now, newly added Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs shared his opinion about AJ Brown's potential landing in the Patriots camp.
"I have a lot of respect for him," Doubs said.
"I mean, he's been a dude in this league for quite a long time. I understand that when he first got in the league, Coach Vrabel was his coach. I understand there are a lot of rumors going around. If he's here, I'd love to have him here, and if he isn't here, I'm still going to wish him the best because he's one of the best in this league."
Also read: AJ Brown trade: New rumor on Seaport visit intensifies New England Patriots link
Big Expecations From Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs played for the Green Bay Packers last season and had impressive stats with 55 catches for a career-high 724 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The star was signed as a replacement for Stefon Diggs, and proved every bit worth it in Patriots run to the Super Bowl.
Also read: Patriots bolster offense adding guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, receiver Romeo Doubs, AP sources say
Latest On AJ Brown to Patriots rumors
Various analysts and insiders indicated that any potential move involving Brown would likely happen after June 1. NFL insider Adam Schefter confirms that the trade move is on track.
“I still think it is on track. I still think it’s going to happen. I still think it will involve a future 1, likely a 2028 first-round draft pick. I still think all these elements are in place. And I still think that once we get to June, these two sides will get together and complete a trade that’ll send A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots,” Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show.