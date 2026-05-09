AJ Brown trade news: Patriots face fresh competition as new trade update emerges

The New England Patriots may no longer be alone in the race for A.J. Brown. A fresh trade update has revealed another potential competitor for the Philadelphia Eagles star.

Fresh trade speculation linked the Green Bay Packers with A.J. Brown as the Patriots continue pursuing the Eagles star.(Instagram)

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According to reports circulating across NFL media circles, the Green Bay Packers have emerged as a possible contender in the ongoing speculation surrounding Brown’s future. The development adds another layer to the trade rumors involving the star wide receiver.

Speaking on Sharp or Square, analyst Simon Hunter said:“I know everyone swears A.J. is going to the Patriots. I've heard whispers about Green Bay being another team that's sneakily in the conversation for A.J. Brown.”

Hunter further added, “They just traded for Wicks from this Green Bay team. But when I heard that, it made sense after I saw what happened in the draft, right? They didn't really do anything offensively. They love their offense.”

The comments quickly sparked discussion online, especially because of the Patriots’ previously reported interest in acquiring Brown if Philadelphia decides to move the star receiver.

Why are the Patriots linked with A.J. Brown?

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{{^usCountry}} Trade speculation surrounding Brown intensified after multiple reports suggested the Eagles could revisit discussions after June 1, when the franchise gains greater financial flexibility. NFL insider Adam Schefter previously saying things were “on track” regarding Brown and the Patriots further fueled the rumors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trade speculation surrounding Brown intensified after multiple reports suggested the Eagles could revisit discussions after June 1, when the franchise gains greater financial flexibility. NFL insider Adam Schefter previously saying things were “on track” regarding Brown and the Patriots further fueled the rumors. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} New England’s reported interest in Brown is largely tied to his previous relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel during their time together with the Tennessee Titans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New England’s reported interest in Brown is largely tied to his previous relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel during their time together with the Tennessee Titans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Patriots are also believed to be searching for a proven No. 1 receiver after releasing Stefon Diggs in March 2026. What could Green Bay offer? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Patriots are also believed to be searching for a proven No. 1 receiver after releasing Stefon Diggs in March 2026. What could Green Bay offer? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Packers’ emergence potentially changes the dynamics of the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Packers’ emergence potentially changes the dynamics of the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports noted that Green Bay’s draft strategy and offseason offensive moves have led some around the league to believe the franchise could pursue a major receiver addition before the new season begins. The Eagles and Packers also recently completed a deal involving Dontayvion Wicks, further fueling speculation about ongoing communication between the two organizations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports noted that Green Bay’s draft strategy and offseason offensive moves have led some around the league to believe the franchise could pursue a major receiver addition before the new season begins. The Eagles and Packers also recently completed a deal involving Dontayvion Wicks, further fueling speculation about ongoing communication between the two organizations. {{/usCountry}}

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While no official negotiations involving Green Bay and Brown have been publicly confirmed, the latest reports suggest the Patriots could now face unexpected competition if the Eagles seriously entertain trade offers.

A.J. Brown’s career at a glance

Brown has established himself as one of the NFL’s top wide receivers since entering the league in 2019. He began his career with the Titans before being traded to the Eagles in 2022.

The three-time Pro Bowler has recorded four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in six of his seven NFL seasons.

Reports have also suggested Brown’s relationship with the Eagles has become strained at times, with the receiver previously expressing frustration about aspects of the offense.

Though there has been no official announcement from the Packers regarding Brown, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow.

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