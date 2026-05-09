...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

AJ Brown trade news: Patriots face fresh competition as new trade update emerges

The Patriots may face new competition from the Packers in the ongoing trade speculation surrounding Eagles star A.J. Brown.

Published on: May 09, 2026 03:30 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
Advertisement

The New England Patriots may no longer be alone in the race for A.J. Brown. A fresh trade update has revealed another potential competitor for the Philadelphia Eagles star.

Fresh trade speculation linked the Green Bay Packers with A.J. Brown as the Patriots continue pursuing the Eagles star.(Instagram)

According to reports circulating across NFL media circles, the Green Bay Packers have emerged as a possible contender in the ongoing speculation surrounding Brown’s future. The development adds another layer to the trade rumors involving the star wide receiver.

Speaking on Sharp or Square, analyst Simon Hunter said:“I know everyone swears A.J. is going to the Patriots. I've heard whispers about Green Bay being another team that's sneakily in the conversation for A.J. Brown.”

Hunter further added, “They just traded for Wicks from this Green Bay team. But when I heard that, it made sense after I saw what happened in the draft, right? They didn't really do anything offensively. They love their offense.”

The comments quickly sparked discussion online, especially because of the Patriots’ previously reported interest in acquiring Brown if Philadelphia decides to move the star receiver.

Why are the Patriots linked with A.J. Brown?

While no official negotiations involving Green Bay and Brown have been publicly confirmed, the latest reports suggest the Patriots could now face unexpected competition if the Eagles seriously entertain trade offers.

A.J. Brown’s career at a glance

Brown has established himself as one of the NFL’s top wide receivers since entering the league in 2019. He began his career with the Titans before being traded to the Eagles in 2022.

The three-time Pro Bowler has recorded four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in six of his seven NFL seasons.

Reports have also suggested Brown’s relationship with the Eagles has become strained at times, with the receiver previously expressing frustration about aspects of the offense.

Though there has been no official announcement from the Packers regarding Brown, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow.

 
philadelphia eagles nfl sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / AJ Brown trade news: Patriots face fresh competition as new trade update emerges
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.