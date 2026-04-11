AJ Brown trade news: Why Dontayvion Wicks move is major boost for Eagles, Patriots - Insider weighs in

AJ Brown trade update: The New England Patriots might have taken their first concrete step towards getting AJ Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles. On Friday, it was revealed that Nick Sirianni and co acquired Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. Wicks is also set to sign a one-year extension worth $12.5 million with the Eagles, his agent David Mulugheta stated. A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after his team's 23-19 loss against the San Francisco 49ers (Getty Images via AFP)

However, the deal is not as simple as it sounds. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that the Eagles are trading the 2026 5th-round pick they received from Atlanta in this years draft and their second 2027 6th-round pick.

Wicks, a 2023 fifth-round pick out of Virginia, has quietly built a solid early career. He recorded 30 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns in 2025, bringing his total to 108 career catches.

Why Dontayvion Wicks trade impacts the AJ Brown situation This offseason alone, the Eagles have added Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore, while still retaining DeVonta Smith as a cornerstone option. Younger players like Johnny Wilson and Darius Cooper also remain in the mix. Against that backdrop, Wicks’ arrival looks less like a standalone transaction and more like part of a broader roster recalibration.

Any AJ Brown move is likely to come after June 1, keeping cap implications in context. But structurally, the pieces are starting to align. Adding multiple receivers in quick succession, now including Wicks, could signal that the front office is preparing for a potential departure.

If the Eagles further invest in the position during the draft, it would only strengthen that interpretation.

For now, Brown remains on the roster. But with Philadelphia continuing to stack receiver depth, rival teams may begin to view this trade as an early indicator that something bigger could be on the horizon.

AJ Brown situation Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman addressed trade rumors last month.

"I understand that there's interest in the AJ Brown story. I, unfortunately, don't have a home under a rock," he told reporters.

"But my answer to any question on AJ Brown is AJ Brown is a member of the Eagles. From my perspective, anything you ask me about AJ Brown, I'm going to go right back to that answer. But I understand the interest. I put on TV and I see that there's interest, but my answer is AJ Brown is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles."