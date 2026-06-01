Fort Worth , Indian American golfer Akshay Bhatia faltered on the final day with a round of 73 to finish Tied-28 at Charles Schwab Challenge tournament here. Akshay Bhatia claims top 30 finish at Charles Schwab

Bhatia carded a round of 3-over 73 on the final day at the Colonial for a four-day score of 4-under par and placed T-28. Bhatia was tied with three others Brandt Snedeker, Keita Nakajima and Doug Ghim.

The other Indian American in the fray, Sahith Theegala carded a final round of 3-over 73 to finish the week at T-60.

Russell Henley shot 67 and Eric Cole carded 70 as both ended in a tie at 12-under and went into a play-off. Henley beat Cole in the first play-off hole.

Bhatia began his final round of the week with a birdie before making consecutive bogey on the second and third holes. A birdie on the ninth hole would help him move back to even par before the turn of the round.

On the back nine, Bhatia dropped shots on the 11th, 13th and 18th holes to finish the round at 3-over 73. Bhatia's putter cooled down during the final round and this saw a fall in his scoring compared to the previous rounds.

Meanwhile, Theegala made two birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey. He had a total score of 1-over par with rounds of 67-70-71-73 for the week.

Henley began his final round with an eagle followed by a birdie before three consecutive bogeys starting the third hole saw him slip down the leader board. A fourth bogey on the ninth would see Henley start the back nine at 1-over par.

Once on the back nine, Henley found his rhythm as he made a birdie on the 11th and three consecutive birdies to end regulation play as joint leader. His form allowed him to win the title in dramatic fashion as he recorded four consecutive birdies to win his first title of the season. This was Henley's sixth PGA tour title.

Cole finished second after carding his only even par round of the week. He finished the week with a score of 12-under par before he was forced into a play-off with Henley.

Cole began his final day with two early birdies on the first and second holes before making bogey on the fourth and dropping another two strokes on the ninth hole. He picked up one stroke on the 11th hole before finding pars for the rest of the day, including the extra hole in the play-off.

Ben Griffin, Alex Smalley and Mac Meissner finished the week tied for third with a score of 11-under par.

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