Alexandra Daddario shares unique interaction with David Beckham at England vs Ghana game

England were held to a goalless draw by Ghana in a match where victory would have secured a Round of 32 qualification. Alexandra Daddario was focusing on David Beckham in a charming selfie captured during the England vs Ghana clash. (L - Alexandra Daddario/IG ; R - David Beckham/IG)

Ghana’s disciplined defending, along with a few narrowly missed chances from England, ensured the game ended 0-0, with both sides now level on four points in Group L.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup in the United States continues to generate major off-field buzz, with several high-profile celebrities and notable personalities spotted among the crowd, adding extra spotlight to the tournament atmosphere.

Daddario’s selfie moment with English legend During the England vs Ghana match held in Boston, one of the key figures who drew attention in the stands was Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario.

The presence of the 40-year-old celebrity stood out as a major off-field highlight, and she even shared a post on her Instagram revealing her attendance at the Boston stadium.

At first glance, the image she shared from the stands might not seem particularly striking, but a closer look through the carousel reveals that she posted a smartly taken selfie with another football legend present at the stadium.

Also read: Shakira cheers for Lionel Messi as he scores historic 17th World Cup goal: ‘Inspiration to so many’

She simply captioned the post “@fifaworldcup”, but the image itself showed her raising one hand, almost as if she was trying to draw attention to something positioned precisely between her thumb and index finger in the background stands.