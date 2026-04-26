Anthony Edwards’ GF Shannon Jackson turns heads at Timberwolves–Nuggets playoff game

Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend, Shannon Jackson attended the team’s Game 3 match against the Denver Nuggets. She arrived at the game with model Jodie Woods to support Edwards and the Wolves. The game ended in an 113–96 win for Minnesota at Target Center. Her presence in an outfit matching team's colors drew attention on social media with fans calling her a "standout in the game".

Shannon’s courtside look and social media reactions

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) stands on the court during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Denver Nuggets(AP)

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Jackson wore a sleek tank top with the number five printed on the front, referencing Edwards’ jersey number. She paired the outfit with jewelry and a blue designer handbag. The footage also showed her posing at different spots and smiling for the camera. In the post‑game comment, she said “I’m out here to show love to my man and have fun with the people I’m close to.” She added, “If I can look good while doing it, that’s just a bonus.”

Jackson watched the game from the stands with Jodie Woods, sister of reality‑TV star Jordyn Woods. Jackson said about the night, “I’m glad we’re here together, it’s a moment I’ll remember.” Woods also responded, “This is what it’s all about, supporting the guys we care about and enjoying the energy.” The two also posed for pictures that circulated on social media after the game. The fans called Jackson “a standout in the crowd.”

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{{^usCountry}} Jackson has also said she prefers to attend games quietly but still make an impression. “I’m here for the basketball first, everything else is just extra,” she said. Fans have repeatedly pointed out that her presence has become part of the team’s home‑court energy. Timeline of Jackson and Edwards’ relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jackson has also said she prefers to attend games quietly but still make an impression. “I’m here for the basketball first, everything else is just extra,” she said. Fans have repeatedly pointed out that her presence has become part of the team’s home‑court energy. Timeline of Jackson and Edwards’ relationship {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson began dating in 2020, shortly after Edwards was drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their relationship turned public soon with the two of them sharing photos together and referring to each other on social media. Over the years, the two have been spotted together at many Timberwolves games, traveling with the team and supporting Edwards on court. The couple welcomed their first child in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson began dating in 2020, shortly after Edwards was drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their relationship turned public soon with the two of them sharing photos together and referring to each other on social media. Over the years, the two have been spotted together at many Timberwolves games, traveling with the team and supporting Edwards on court. The couple welcomed their first child in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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