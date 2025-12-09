‘Anthony Richardson traded…’: Shocking reaction to Philip Rivers-Colts development

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) walks off the field after their win against the Las Vegas Raiders(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Anthony Richardson's future is being discussed across NFL circles amid Colts' interest in Philip Rivers Anthony Richardson's future is being discussed across NFL circles after it was reported that the Indianapolis Colts are trying out eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers. This comes after starter Daniel Jones sustained an Achilles tear on Sunday and has been ruled out for the season.

NFL Network on Monday reported that the Colts could sign Rivers, who turned 44 on Monday, to the practice squad. However, that doesn't guarantee any play time. The veteran has not played since 2020.

Read More: Philip Rivers to Colts? Why 44-year-old retired and is he fit to play? Daniel Jones situation explained

Jones suffered his season-ending injury in Sunday's 36-19 loss at Jacksonville. Backup Riley Leonard, who replaced Jones, is dealing with a knee injury. The rookie is expected to start this week.

However, the QB room is still in crisis. Jones' first backup, Anthony Richardson, is on injured reserve. He suffered a broken orbital bone in October and has not been medically cleared to return. Veteran Brett Rypien is on the Colts' practice squad.

Reacting to the latest Philip Rivers update, Colts fans wondered if Richardson will be traded, especially since Jones is expected to be back in 2026.

“It’s over and trade or cut Anthony Richardson,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Riley Leonard injury update: Amid Daniel Jones Achilles tear, Colts get bad news

“I think the next step is to trade Richardson. Get Philips ASAP,” another fan tweeted.

As for Rivers, he played 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. The 44-year-old finished his career with the Colts in 2020. He threw for more than 4,000 yards for the 12th time in 13 seasons, tossing 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the 11-5 squad.

Rivers ranks seventh in NFL history with 63,440 passing yards and sixth with 421 touchdown passes.

(With inputs from Reuters)