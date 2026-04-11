Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs back together? DC concert sparks reunion buzz

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were seen together in Washington, DC, days after reports of a possible breakup, sparking attention to their relationship. The sighting took place during Cardi B’s “Little Miss Drama” tour stop on April 8, where Diggs was present at the venue.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spark reunion buzz after being spotted together at her DC concert.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Videos shared on social media showed him attending the show with his younger brother, Trevon Diggs, and their mother, Stephanie Diggs.

Footage from the event showed Diggs watching the performance from the crowd. Personal trainer Clyde Simmons also shared clips on Instagram Stories showing the NFL player and his family at the venue.

An eyewitness at the event said the two appeared to interact during the evening and were later seen leaving the venue together in the same car.

Recent reports and public appearances

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{{^usCountry}} The appearance follows recent reports by outlets including TMZ and Page Six that the pair had split, though neither has publicly confirmed a breakup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The appearance follows recent reports by outlets including TMZ and Page Six that the pair had split, though neither has publicly confirmed a breakup. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, the two were also seen at a late-night club in Washington after the concert, according to videos circulating online. Clips showed them in close proximity inside the venue. No official confirmation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, the two were also seen at a late-night club in Washington after the concert, according to videos circulating online. Clips showed them in close proximity inside the venue. No official confirmation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Neither Cardi B nor Diggs has commented publicly on their relationship status following the sightings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neither Cardi B nor Diggs has commented publicly on their relationship status following the sightings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The two have been linked in recent months, with multiple public appearances drawing attention on social media. Their latest outing in Washington has again put focus on their personal lives, though no official statement has been made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two have been linked in recent months, with multiple public appearances drawing attention on social media. Their latest outing in Washington has again put focus on their personal lives, though no official statement has been made. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of now, there is no confirmation from either side regarding whether they are together or have reconciled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, there is no confirmation from either side regarding whether they are together or have reconciled. {{/usCountry}}

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By Roshan Tony

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