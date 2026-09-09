Cardinals depth chart: Why is Jeremiyah Love behind Tyler Allgeier at RB2? Is the rookie still injured?

Arizona Cardinals rookie Jeremiyah Love was not listed with the first-team offense on the unofficial Week 1 depth chart released Tuesday, raising questions about his expected role in Sunday's season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jeremiyah Love was not listed with the first-team offense on the unofficial Week 1 depth chart. (AP Photo)

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The Cardinals listed Tyler Allgeier as their starting running back, with Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com first sharing the depth chart update on X. Love had also remained behind Allgeier throughout training camp and the preseason.

Why is Jeremiyah Love not listed RB1?

The rookie is still “progressing” from the high-ankle sprain he suffered during Arizona's preseason opener.

Head coach Mike LaFleur expressed optimism Tuesday that the 21-year-old RB would be available for Week 1, but the No. 3 overall pick from April's draft is not expected to immediately take on a workhorse role while recovering from the injury.

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{{^usCountry}} While Love is expected to eventually establish himself as Arizona's top option once fully healthy, Allgeier could still play a significant part in the Week 1 game plan regardless of who officially starts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Love is expected to eventually establish himself as Arizona's top option once fully healthy, Allgeier could still play a significant part in the Week 1 game plan regardless of who officially starts. {{/usCountry}}

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Love's placement behind Allgeier could signal a more balanced backfield than his draft position initially suggested.

Darius Robinson also missing from lineup

Love was not the only notable surprise on Arizona's unofficial depth chart. Darius Robinson was also absent from the starting defensive lineup.

Instead, Dante Stills was listed as a starter alongside Roy Lopez and Walter Nolen III, leaving Robinson out despite entering his third NFL season as a former first-round pick.

Robinson's struggles open door for Stills

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The 2026 campaign was already shaping up as an important year for Robinson, who has yet to consistently match expectations since being selected in the first round of the 2024 draft.

The move had been anticipated by some observers but still stands out given Robinson's draft pedigree. Although he has regularly generated encouraging moments during training camp, those flashes have not consistently carried over into preseason or regular-season games.

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Robinson's early NFL career has also been affected by injuries and personal loss during his rookie season.

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At the same time, Stills has developed into one of Arizona's more dependable performers along the defensive front, making his inclusion in the starting lineup a potential vote of confidence from the coaching staff.