Baker Mayfield extension: NFL Insider confirms Buccaneers QB's three-year deal, reveals key contract details

NFL insider Tom Pelissero broke the news on X, writing, “The Bucs and Baker Mayfield agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. The sides recently re-engaged and Mayfield is now signed through 2029. ”

The Buccaneers and Mayfield have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $165 million contract extension, keeping the veteran quarterback under contract through the 2029 season.

After weeks of stalled negotiations and back-and-forth discussions, Baker Mayfield has secured another major payday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pelissero later reported that the extension is worth approximately $55 million per year, putting Mayfield's new salary in line with several other quarterbacks. “Baker Mayfield’s extension is worth around $55 million per year, in line with other QBs paid in recent years,” he tweeted.

Deal comes after contract frustration The agreement comes after negotiations between Mayfield and the Buccaneers appeared to hit a rough patch. The two sides had previously failed to reach a deal before Mayfield's self-imposed training camp deadline, with the quarterback later saying he felt "disrespected" by the team's contract proposals.

However, roughly six weeks later, the sides managed to close the gap and finalize a deal just before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

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Before this extension, Mayfield initially joined Tampa Bay on a one-year, $4 million contract in 2023. His strong performances earned him a three-year, $100 million deal in 2024, and he has now secured an even bigger commitment from the franchise. As of Tuesday, Over The Cap listed the Buccaneers with approximately $11.3 million in available cap space.

Mayfield's impact in post-Brady era Mayfield has provided much-needed stability for Tampa Bay following Tom Brady's departure, helping the franchise remain competitive in the NFC South throughout his three seasons as the starting quarterback.

Since arriving in Tampa Bay in 2023, the 31-year-old has earned two Pro Bowl selections, thrown for 12,237 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions, and helped the Buccaneers win two division titles.

Strong numbers despite difficult 2025 season The Buccaneers endured a difficult finish to the 2025 season, going 2-7 over their final nine games and missing the playoffs after beginning the campaign with a 6-2 record.

Still, Mayfield continued to show why Tampa Bay views him as its franchise quarterback. In 17 games, he completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

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Mayfield was also responsible for several of Tampa Bay's biggest moments, leading four fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives during the season.

He emerged as an early MVP candidate after throwing 16 touchdowns against just two interceptions through Week 10, although a series of injuries and physical issues eventually affected his performance later in the year.