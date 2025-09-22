SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was taken off the field on a cart with a right ankle injury in the third quarter of their loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner carted off field with ankle injury against 49ers

Conner's leg buckled underneath him as he was tackled on a short run and members of the Cardinals' training staff immediately ran onto the field.

Several Arizona players came off the bench as both teams gathered around Conner as he was being treated. He was then taken off the field on a cart and was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

Coach Jonathan Gannon had no update on the extent of the injury following the loss, but his teammates were very concerned.

“It’s unfortunate,” quarterback Kyler Murray said. “Not only is he my teammate, I feel like that’s my brother. Seeing him go down like that, you never want to see that. I know it’s a part of the game, but it’s not ideal, all the work that he puts in, just who he is as a person. You know, it’s tough.”

The 30-year-old Conner has been a consistent performer in his time five seasons with Arizona. He topped the 1,000-yard mark in each of the past two seasons.

He had just 73 yards in the first two games this season and was held to 22 on nine carries on Sunday against San Francisco before getting hurt.

