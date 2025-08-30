Aryna Sabalenka reacts as a man proposes to his partner during her US Open match: 'I looked at my boyfriend and...'

Sporting arenas are no strangers to proposals, and the US Open was no different. During the third-round match between Aryna Sabalenka and Leylah Fernandez, a man proposed to his partner in the stands. The visuals were shown on the big screen during the game, much to the jubilation of the rest of the supporters. The man went down on his knees, taking the ring out of his pocket as he asked his partner for marriage. A man proposes to his girlfriend during a US Open match. (US Open - X)

The girl was visibly shocked as she placed her hands on her face. Tears of joy soon rolled out. The proposal was immediately accepted, and the duo came close for an embrace.

As soon as the couple got close to each other, the entire crowd started cheering and applauding, and the duo could not stop blushing. The sweet moment even drew a reaction from Sabalenka following the conclusion of her US Open match, which she ended up winning.

Speaking to reporters after the close of the tie, Sabalenka said, "I think it's the first time that someone proposed during my match, and it was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start like smiling because it's super cute, and I believe they are super happy right now. I was just trying to keep focusing on my game," said Sabalenka.

"It was a great moment. And as I said on court, I wish them a happy marriage," she added.

'Got some ideas'

During the same press conference, a reporter asked Sabalenka whether she thinks the proposal would give others some ideas on how to bring out the big surprise for their partner.

It was then that Sabalenka came up with a brilliant answer, saying she hopes that her boyfriend took some notes. "I looked at my boyfriend. No pressure."

Speaking of Sabalenka, she is currently dating Georgios Frangulis. While talking with People about her partner, she had revealed, "There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff."

"But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support, and yeah, really happy to have him by my side," she added.

Sabalenka progressed to the fourth round of the US Open after winning 6-3, 7-6 against Fernandez on Friday.