Aryna Sabalenka vows to avenge Wimbledon loss against Amanda Anisimova in US Open final: ‘Have to go after my…’

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has reached the final of a hard-court grand slam for the sixth time in a row, a run of dominance on the surface that could see her lift a fourth grand slam title on Saturday at the US Open. In her way stands American Amanda Anisimova, who is enjoying a renaissance after her return to the tour, into her second consecutive slam final after reaching the Wimbledon championship match in July. Aryna Sabalenka reacts after her loss to Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon in the semifinal.(AFP)

Anisimova is hunting her first slam title, and will be itching for a stronger showing after being double-bagelled by Iga Swiatek in London on an evening she will want to forget. However, heading into the New York final, she will have momentum on her side: she leads the head-to-head 6-3 against Sabalenka. This includes a win in their most recent meeting, a 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory on Wimbledon’s Centre Court in the semifinal.

With that in mind, this match in New York presents an opportunity for revenge for the Belarusian. Speaking in her press conference after her semifinal win over Jessica Pegula, Sabalenka was analytical about her mistakes at Wimbledon.

“I think I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots. I felt like in that match at Wimby, I was doubting a lot my decisions, and that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors,” said the Belarusian.

“I gave her a lot of opportunities, and of course, she played incredible tennis, but I feel like I had my opportunities. I didn't use them, and I feel like the key for me going to be just go out there, of course, like, obviously fight, but trust my decisions and go after my shots,” she continued.

Sabalenka’s win over Pegula was a come-from-behind three-setter that showed her fighting spirit and also an improved tenacity despite the odds going against her. However, against another American star who is perhaps the only player on tour who can match Sabalenka’s power and accuracy from the back of the court, the demands will be higher in terms of playing a clean game.

Anisimova also came from behind to win in her own semifinal, dropping the first set against Naomi Osaka but reaching a second consecutive final thanks to increasing confidence as she grew into the match.