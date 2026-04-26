Avieon Terrell's emotional reaction after joining brother AJ Terrell in Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons selected Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell with the 48th overall pick. In the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the player returned to his hometown team, joining his older brother, A.J. Terrell, in the secondary. The Falcons announced the pick from the draft site in Pittsburgh, where Avieon was on camera when he learned he would be playing with A.J. at the next level.

Avieon's reaction

Avieon Terrell defensive back of Clemson.(Instagram)

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In a post‑draft interview shown in local coverage, Avieon Terrell said he was excited about being drafted by the Falcons and play alongside A.J. He added that he “always wanted to be in the same city” as his brother and that he was “ready to help the team any way I can.” Avieon said he views A.J. as a role model and plans to continue learning from him once practice begins.

"Being able to stay home and play with my brother is a dream come true," Avieon told Falcons' reporter Taylor Vismor. He said he “wanted to be there for the phone call” and joked that he did not expect their paths to cross in the NFL quite this soon. A.J. added that having Avieon in the locker room would “make football feel more like home.”

Family and Clemson ties

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{{^usCountry}} Local coverage highlights that both brothers grew up in Georgia and chose Clemson for college, where Avieon became a starter at cornerback and earned All‑ACC and All‑American honors. Avieon’s parents were also quoted as saying they were “overwhelmed with joy” to see both sons in professional football. The pieces describe the Falcons’ selection as a family reunion that adds a home‑grown, high‑upside corner to an already strong defensive backfield. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local coverage highlights that both brothers grew up in Georgia and chose Clemson for college, where Avieon became a starter at cornerback and earned All‑ACC and All‑American honors. Avieon’s parents were also quoted as saying they were “overwhelmed with joy” to see both sons in professional football. The pieces describe the Falcons’ selection as a family reunion that adds a home‑grown, high‑upside corner to an already strong defensive backfield. {{/usCountry}}

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