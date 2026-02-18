Make a deal? Breaking down cost of trades for A.J. Brown, Max

Trade season is about to pick up in the NFL, with the window open on Tuesday for teams to apply the franchise tag and free agency set to begin next month.

Last March, the biggest deals consummated before checks were cut to free agents were trades sending DK Metcalf from the Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle offloading quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, and left tackle Laremy Tunsil relocating from the Houston Texans to the Commanders and being joined by wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who came to Washington from the San Francisco 49ers.

While Seattle's plan wasn't fully clear at the time the Seahawks signed free agent Sam Darnold and went on to win Super Bowl LX there are plenty of teams with intentions to kick the tires on trades this month as part of a long-term vision unclear to most observers.

What will it cost to make those deals reality?

Here's a look at veterans who could be on the trade block and what it might cost to execute a deal for the suitor and the seller.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown Age at season's start: 29 2026 cap hit: $23.4 million 2026 cap hit with new team if traded: $7 million

With four years and more than $110 million left on A.J. Brown's contract, he's not a fit for every WR-needy operation. It's debatable if he can fit back in with the Philadelphia Eagles.

A love-hate relationship developed between quarterback Jalen Hurts and Brown somewhere along the line and "sorry" isn't going to fix it. But to what ends will the Eagles go to get Brown out of their hair? They'd have to eat $43.5 million on the 2026 cap if he's traded. But does GM Howie Roseman decide harmony is priceless and pull the plug on this one anyway? Brown appears destined to take the path of Jalen Ramsey, the 31-year-old universally lauded cornerback who has been traded three times .

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Age at season's start: 29 2026 cap hit: $35.88 million 2026 cap hit with new team if traded: $30.79 million

Only about $5 million in dead cap would hit the Raiders' books in 2026 and if the front office plus over-the-shoulder minority owner Tom Brady find a trade they can get behind, Crosby might be on the move. If the New York Jets or Dallas Cowboys decide Crosby if worth multiple first-round picks or other valuable assets , now would be a fine time to hit reset and clear $30 million from the '26 cap. If any suitor balks at a Godfather trade demand, Las Vegas should sit tight until at least the October trade deadline when Crosby's value will still be significant.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Age at season's start: 29 2026 cap hit: $52.7 million 2026 cap hit with new team if traded: $24.9 million

Comparison shoppers, avert your eyes. The Cardinals had Murray on the field for 30 total games the past three seasons. It's understandable why Arizona wants to move on, and the structure of his deal implies there could be interest despite the history of injuries and inconsistent performance.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Age at season's start: 28 2026 cap hit: $56.3 million 2026 cap hit with new team if traded: $42.9 million

A dead cap hit of $45.2 million sounds devastating, but the Dolphins could survive it if they believe in seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers or draft another potential replacement in April at a fraction of the 2026 salary owed Tagovailoa. At his current cost, keeping Tagovailoa would mean Miami pays him more than the Rams pay Matthew Stafford , the 2025 NFL MVP and well above what these recognizable names will cost their clubs next season: Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Sam Darnold, Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence.

The new decision-makers in Miami survived this process in Green Bay when Aaron Rodgers was traded and the Packers put their trust in untested Jordan Love.

The Dolphins aren't likely going to cash in on a Tagovailoa trade by netting a massive return. Almost any compensation, in fact, is unlikely. The current scenario is more similar to the Broncos swallowing a cap hit of over $80 million and ending the marriage with Russell Wilson after one season paired with head coach Sean Payton. Denver would testify the move was the right one. The Broncos drafted Bo Nix and finished the 2025 regular season as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

