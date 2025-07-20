Belgian rider Tim Wellens secures maiden stage 15 win at Tour de France 2025

Belgian rider Tim Wellens earned his first-ever Tour de France stage victory on Sunday, July 20, with a blistering solo attack on Stage 15. Wellens conquered the scorching, undulating terrain en route to Carcassonne. The 34-year-old UAE Team Emirates rider crossed the line with fellow Belgian Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike) taking second place nearly two minutes behind, stated a Cycling Weekly report. Wellens' UAE teammate, Tadej Pogacar, trailed in over seven minutes later. Belgium's Tim Wellens won the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP)

This win is a significant milestone for Wellens, who has now joined the elite group of riders to have won stages at all three Grand Tours: the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a España. The victory was a long-awaited moment for the veteran rider, who is admired for his resilience.

Team UAE’s dominance in Tour de France 2025

Another report in France 24 stated that Team UAE has continually dominated this year’s race with five stage wins so far: four by team leader Tadej Pogacar, who retained the maillot jaune (yellow jersey) and looked increasingly poised for another overall title.

According to The Guardian, UAE team principal Mauro Gianetti said, “If there is one rider in the Tour de France who deserves victory it is Tim Wellens.” Gianetti added that Wellens is dedicated to the team, to Tadej.

Gianetti further added, “Today he (Wellens) was in the break without looking to be in it. He was in a position to not work in the first 50 km when it was very hard, the energy he saved in the first part of the breakaway he gave in the final.” He added that it was a clever move, like always, attacking just before the long descent.

Gianetti stated that it was another fantastic day for the team and especially Wellens.

Tim Wellens says victory was 'special'

Tim Wellens, according to Cycling Weekly, called his win a “special victory”. He added that everyone wants to participate in the Tour de France and added that not many win in the tournament. "It's very good for the team. I felt super good today, before the stage,” Wellens said.

