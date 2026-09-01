Ben Shelton: Girlfriend, parents, sister, coach and everything to know about the tennis star

Ben Shelton is making headlines on the tennis court, but fans are also interested in his life away from tennis. The American star is dating soccer player Trinity Rodman and comes from a family with strong tennis connections.

Everything about Ben Shelton. (AFP)

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Shelton is currently playing at the 2026 US Open, where he faced Tallon Griekspoor in the first round.

Who is Ben Shelton’s girlfriend?

Shelton has been publicly dating US soccer star Trinity Rodman since March 2025.

The couple first connected on Instagram. Shelton said Rodman sent the first direct message.

“I met my girlfriend on Instagram, she sent the first DM,” Shelton said, per People.

Rodman earlier revealed on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast how she slid into his DMs first. "Everything I do is just embarrassing. I'm really embarrassed," she said. “I said 'You're sick, fire emoji,' that's it … It worked, he responded within 10 minutes, so I win.”

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Ben's father, Bryan Shelton, is a former professional tennis player who spent nine seasons on the ATP Tour, winning two singles titles and two doubles titles before retiring after the 1997 US Open, as per People. Bryan played at Georgia Tech, where he was an All-American, and was later inducted into multiple athletic halls of fame.

Bryan went on to coach college tennis, including 13 seasons as Georgia Tech's women's coach, before becoming head coach at the University of Florida in 2012, where he also coached Ben during his two seasons as a Florida Gator, per People. Ben won the national team title as a freshman in 2021 and the individual title the following year.

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His mother

Ben's mother, Lisa, was also an accomplished junior tennis player. She now works as a realtor for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Thomas Group in Gainesville, Florida, as per People. Her bio states: "I specialize in bringing you the best homes for sale and real estate listings in the area. Whether you are buying a home, selling a home or need help securing a Home Mortgage, I've got you covered."

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Lisa is also the sister of late tennis player Todd Witsken, who died in May 1998 at age 24.

His Sister

Ben has one sibling, older sister Emma, who also played college tennis at the University of Florida. She graduated in May 2023 with a degree in business administration and finance and now works at Morgan Stanley, according to People.

Emma has supported Ben at his matches, including at Wimbledon in July 2025. When Ben advanced past the third round, he publicly asked Morgan Stanley to give his sister extra time off to stay and watch him play. "My sister's here. She's been here for every match I've played. She's been the lucky charm. But she has work back in the US starting Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley," he said. “If any of you all have some [connections] and can get her a couple extra days off so she can [stay and] we can keep this rolling, that'd be great.”

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