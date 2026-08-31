Lionel Messi wife and kids in focus after his retirement announcement: All we know about Antonela Roccuzzo and 3 kids

Argentina's legendary player Lionel Messi has declared his retirement from international football, stating that the decision was one that "hurt" him, yet he recognizes that “the time has come”. Lionel Messi has officially retired from international football at 39, citing the need for change and recognizing the emergence of younger talent.

The 39-year-old, who led Argentina to victory in the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, has netted 125 goals in 207 matches, establishing himself as the nation's all-time top scorer and most-capped athlete.

Messi says ‘nothing left to give’ In an Instagram post, Messi expressed that he has devoted everything to the national team, but now he feels he has “nothing left to give”.

“It was a decision that hurt – and still hurts deep down – but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all – not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football," he said in a statement.

“Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team. I’ve given everything I had; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here.”

Also Read: What is Lionel Messi's net worth? All we know as Argentina great announces retirement weeks after father's death

Messi stated that he wrote his retirement announcement on July 21, just two days following the World Cup final. He stated that the passing of his father, Jorge, affirmed that it was the appropriate time to release the statement and conclude his international career.

In wake of his father's death, Messi expressed that he had significant doubts regarding the continuation of his playing career "for much longer."

He then disclosed the degree of his struggles during Argentina's World Cup final loss to Spain.

Messi is currently with Inter Miami, where his contract is valid until 2028.

In the meantime, several people online have been inquiring about Messi's family, demonstrating a keen interest in learning about his wife and children.

Meet Messi's wife and kids The 39-year-old football star has been in a relationship with his wife for several decades.

Antonela, 38, and Lionel, 39, have been acquainted since childhood in Rosario, Argentina. They rekindled their relationship as adults and commenced dating in the late 2000s while he was advancing his soccer career in Spain.

After almost ten years together, they tied the knot in 2017 in their hometown in Argentina. Throughout his professional journey, Antonela has predominantly remained out of the limelight, providing support and assisting in raising their family.

Messi and Antonela are parents to three children: Thiago, 13, Mateo, who is 10, and Ciro, who is 8. Their sons frequently accompany their parents at significant football celebrations and family gatherings. However, Lionel and Antonela typically maintain a level of privacy regarding their personal lives.

A look at Messi's football journey Lionel became a member of Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia, in 2000 after relocating from Argentina to Spain. He made his first-team debut in 2004 at the age of 17 and subsequently dedicated the next 17 seasons to the club. Throughout his tenure at Barcelona, he secured 10 La Liga titles and established himself as the club's all-time leading scorer.

In 2021, he departed from Barcelona and signed with Paris Saint-Germain, where he competed for two seasons before moving to Inter Miami in the USA in 2023.