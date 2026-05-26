Ben Shelton, GF Trinity Rodman's grand romantic gesture amid French Open heroics

Ben Shelton continued his impressive run on clay by opening his 2026 French Open campaign with a straight-sets victory over Spain’s Daniel Merida Aguilar. The fifth-seeded American cruised to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, strengthening hopes that the US could finally produce a serious men’s singles contender at French Open. Ben Shelton reacts after his victory over Spain's Daniel Merida during their men's singles match (AFP)

Shelton saved the lone break point he faced and held serve in all 14 service games during the opening-round victory. The win also marked his eighth clay-court triumph of the season, tying a career best.

With Taylor Fritz already eliminated early, Shelton is now America's best chance to make a deep run in Paris.

Americans searching for breakthrough in Paris American men have struggled for decades at Roland-Garros. No American man has won the singles title in Paris in 34 years. Last year, Shelton joined Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul in reaching the Round of 16, marking the first time since 1995 that three American men advanced that far on the Paris clay.

Now, Shelton is aiming to take the next step.

The Florida native will next face rising Belgian player Raphael Collignon in the second round.

Trinity Rodman shows support While Shelton battles on court, his girlfriend Trinity Rodman continues supporting him from afar. The Washington Spirit star is busy with the NWSL schedule, making it difficult to attend her boyfriend's matches in France.

Just days before the French Open began, Shelton shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Rodman on social media for her 24th birthday.

“24 😍 Happy birthday beautiful”.

The post included several personal moments between the two athletes, including photos of them embracing outdoors, kissing after one of Shelton’s matches, traveling together on a private jet and posing beside what appeared to be a Lamborghini.

Rodman responded in the comments with: “❤️❤️❤️”.