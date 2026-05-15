Bizarre reason Scottie Scheffler was brutally heckled in Philadelphia today. Hint - An NFL schedule angle

Scottie Scheffler may have entered the 2026 PGA Championship as the world’s top-ranked golfer, but at Aronimink Golf Club on Thursday - it was football loyalties over anything else, especially on NFL schedule day.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club(Getty Images via AFP)

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As Scheffler made his way around the course during the opening round of the PGA Championship, Eagles fans repeatedly heckled him over his well-known support for the Dallas Cowboys - and the upcoming Thanksgiving showdown against Nick Sirriani and co.

“Dallas sucks, Scottie,” one fan yelled as Scheffler walked the course, according to video shared online by GOLF.com.

Another fan shouted: “We're going to smash you on Thanksgiving,” while others repeatedly chanted “Go Birds!”

Scheffler laughs off Philly taunts

Rather than reacting negatively, Scheffler appeared amused by the comments and could be seen laughing as Eagles fans continued the verbal barrage.

The golf star had already opened the door to football banter earlier in the week when CBS Sports asked players what message they had for Philadelphia sports fans before the tournament began.

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{{^usCountry}} Scheffler initially replied simply: “No.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scheffler initially replied simply: “No.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But when asked specifically about the Eagles’ scheduled Thanksgiving matchup with Dallas during the 2026 NFL season, he joked: “Please stop beating our football team so bad.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But when asked specifically about the Eagles’ scheduled Thanksgiving matchup with Dallas during the 2026 NFL season, he joked: “Please stop beating our football team so bad.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That admission only appeared to energize local fans even more once play got underway Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That admission only appeared to energize local fans even more once play got underway Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The opening round at Aronimink quickly turned into a crossover event between golf and Philadelphia sports fandom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The opening round at Aronimink quickly turned into a crossover event between golf and Philadelphia sports fandom. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Scheffler absorbed Cowboys-related heckling, other fans arrived wearing rival team gear and trolling local supporters. One attendee sported a New York Knicks jersey while referencing the Knicks’ playoff sweep over the Philadelphia 76ers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Scheffler absorbed Cowboys-related heckling, other fans arrived wearing rival team gear and trolling local supporters. One attendee sported a New York Knicks jersey while referencing the Knicks’ playoff sweep over the Philadelphia 76ers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “In the City of Brotherly Love, you got to show them who’s daddy sometimes,” fan Matt Cocorikis said. “A little 4-0 series sweep, belt to [butt]. I just had to. Too easy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the City of Brotherly Love, you got to show them who’s daddy sometimes,” fan Matt Cocorikis said. “A little 4-0 series sweep, belt to [butt]. I just had to. Too easy.” {{/usCountry}}

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Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth draw huge crowds

Away from the football-themed taunts, some of the biggest galleries on Thursday followed the star pairing of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

Hundreds of fans packed around the fifth hole waiting for the trio, with spectators raising phones to capture every shot.

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Spieth drew loud cheers after landing his tee shot within three feet of the pin, while McIlroy electrified the crowd by sinking a long birdie putt.

“I’m here with my dad today,” fan Ray Farragher said. “He’s from Ireland but moved to Philly about 20 years ago. So, there’s a bit of an Irish connection [with Rory]. We wanted to follow Rory around today.”

Spieth also received support from Pennsylvania locals because of his family ties to the Lehigh Valley.

“He’s just the local fan favorite from where we’re from,” Bethlehem native Paul Sinco said. “And we graduated with his cousin, so we have kind of a little relationship with him.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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