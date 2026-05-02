...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bo Nix ankle injury update: Undergoes successful surgery, on track for training camp

Bo Nix underwent successful ankle surgery to aid recovery from a previous fracture. 

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:50 am IST
Edited by HT Global Sports Desk
Advertisement

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix underwent a scheduled clean-up procedure on his right ankle last week. The operation, performed by Dr. Norman Waldrop III during a routine follow-up visit in Birmingham, Alabama, addressed his recovery from a fracture suffered in the 2025 postseason. Insiders described the procedure as successful and fully anticipated by the medical team.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars(AP)

“During his scheduled re-check with Dr. Norman Waldrop last week, Broncos QB Bo Nix had a successful and anticipated follow-up clean-up procedure on his ankle," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Nix originally suffered the injury late in overtime of the Broncos’ Divisional Round playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills. The dramatic win came at a significant cost: Nix watched the remainder of Denver’s postseason run from the sidelines.

Denver takes a cautious approach with Nix during the offseason

The Broncos planned a very cautious approach with their star player recently. Coaches limited his participation during the upcoming spring offseason training program. The team wanted to avoid any setbacks before the real action started. BOLAVIP reported that Denver managed his workload very carefully this month.

Nix aimed to lead the offense back to the playoffs this year. Team officials expressed confidence in his ability to return to elite form. The upcoming season depended heavily on the health of the young quarterback.

By Prabhat Dwivedi

 
nfl
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Bo Nix ankle injury update: Undergoes successful surgery, on track for training camp
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.