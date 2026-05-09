Bobby Cox cause of death: What happened to Braves iconic manager? First details emerge

Bobby Cox, the legendary manager for the Atlanta Braves, has died, the team announced on Saturday. He was 84 years old. He is being remembered as the ‘best manager’ to ‘ever wear a Braves uniform’. Cox led the franchise to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and an unforgettable World Series title in 1995.

Bobby Cox, iconic Braves manager, died at 84(X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him. His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport’s ultimate prize in 2014 - enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame," the Braves said.

Read More: Who is Suzy Lamb? Joni Lamb's daughter-in-law opens up about anger, loss after her death: 'I really hate...'

“And while Bobby’s passion for the game was unparalleled, his love of baseball was exceeded only by his love for his family. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we send our sincerest condolences to his beloved wife, Pam, and their loving children and grandchildren.”

Bobby Cox cause of death update

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While an official cause of death was not revealed, Cox's health issues were pretty public. The 84-year-old faced significant challenges years after suffering a major stroke in 2019. He faced complications involving mobility, speech, and paralysis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While an official cause of death was not revealed, Cox's health issues were pretty public. The 84-year-old faced significant challenges years after suffering a major stroke in 2019. He faced complications involving mobility, speech, and paralysis. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Bobby Cox suffered a severe stroke shortly after the Braves’ 2019 home opener, beginning what became a lengthy rehabilitation journey. Since then, he continued dealing with long-term effects from the medical emergency, including paralysis on the right side of his body and major communication difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bobby Cox suffered a severe stroke shortly after the Braves’ 2019 home opener, beginning what became a lengthy rehabilitation journey. Since then, he continued dealing with long-term effects from the medical emergency, including paralysis on the right side of his body and major communication difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of 2025, reports indicated Cox primarily used a wheelchair because of limited mobility connected to the stroke. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of 2025, reports indicated Cox primarily used a wheelchair because of limited mobility connected to the stroke. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Kyle Loftis update: Sarpy police give cause of death news after bombshell ‘gunshot’ report; 1320Video fans relieved Additional medical complications added to recovery battle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Kyle Loftis update: Sarpy police give cause of death news after bombshell ‘gunshot’ report; 1320Video fans relieved Additional medical complications added to recovery battle {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Beyond the stroke itself, Cox had reportedly faced multiple additional health setbacks over the last several years. Those complications included congestive heart failure, seizures, and bleeding ulcers, creating further challenges during his recovery process.

Read More: Dianna Russini ‘begging husband’ amid divorce rumors; NFL analyst's brutal take on Mike Vrabel scandal

Sad week for Braves

Only earlier this week, the Braves lost their owner and CNN founder Ted Turner.

“Our good friend and former owner, Ted Turner, was one of a kind — a brilliant businessman, consummate showman and passionate fan of his beloved Braves,” the team said in a statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Ted’s visionary leadership and innovative approach to broadcast television transformed the Braves into ‘America’s Team.’ We will miss you, Ted. You helped make us who we are today, and the Atlanta Braves are forever grateful for the impact you made on our organization and in our community.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON