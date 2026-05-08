Dianna Russini ‘begging husband’ amid divorce rumors; NFL analyst's brutal take on Mike Vrabel scandal

Questions about Dianna Russini's marriage to Kevin Goldschmidt have come up days after the scandal involving her photos with Mike Vrabel first broke. While neither side has publicly responded to the latest claims, there is a new ‘divorce’ claim to the controversy. NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at Arizona's Ambiente hotel. (X/@CollegeFBPortal)

Dianna Russini, Mike Vrabel's cruise trip Only earlier this week, TMZ cited sources to report, and later published photos, to state that Russini and Vrabel were seen together on a cruise during her pregnancy.

NFL analyst brings up Russini's marriage The situation gained even more traction after NFL commentator Robert Littal posted a blunt reaction on X that rapidly circulated online.

“I'd imagine Dianna is BEGGING her husband not to file any time soon because if he does, it kills all her previous statements,” Littal wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “Vrabel has more or less thrown her under the bus. If she loses Hubby's support, there is nothing left.”

His comments immediately sparked divided reactions online. Some fans criticized the harsh tone of the remarks, while others continued speculating about the alleged relationship between Russini and Vrabel. Despite the viral discussion, no verified public evidence has emerged confirming many of the claims currently circulating on social media.

Mike Vrabel remains silent amid mounting speculation As the controversy continues gaining attention, Vrabel has largely stayed out of the public spotlight. Reports suggested the new New England Patriots head coach has been focusing on family matters while preparing for his first season with the franchise.

Questions remain over Russini’s next career move The controversy has also reignited discussion around Russini’s departure from The Athletic. Her absence has left many wondering when, and where, she could resurface professionally.

Despite the noise surrounding her personal life, several sports media personalities have publicly indicated they would still consider hiring Russini, suggesting her standing within NFL media circles may remain intact.