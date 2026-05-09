Who is Suzy Lamb? Joni Lamb's daughter-in-law opens up about anger, loss after her death: 'I really hate...'

Joni Lamb's unexpected passing has not only highlighted her contributions to Christian broadcasting but has also focused attention on her surviving family. The public's interest has particularly centered on her son, Jonathan Lamb, and his wife, Suzy Lamb. Joni Lamb's death has reignited public interest in her family, particularly Jonathan and Suzy, who have had a tumultuous relationship with Daystar. Suzy Lamb with her family. (Suzy Lamb/X)

Who is Suzy Lamb? In addition to their familial ties, they have maintained a long-standing association with the Daystar TV network. Suzy, who is wed to Joni's sole son, was previously involved in the ministry. But familial conflicts led to their estrangement. Now, with Joni's demise, she has once more found herself in the public eye.

Suzy Lamb became a member of the Daystar family upon her marriage to Jonathan Lamb in 2011. Together, they have two children: a daughter named Arielle and a son named Israel. Their connection to the ministry and broadcasting has been profound. Suzy is originally from Dallas, Texas. As reported by The Roy's Reports, she pursued divinity studies at Christ For The Nations while simultaneously studying business at Dallas Baptist University. This educational foundation enabled her to engage with Christian media effectively. Over time, she became actively involved in Daystar's programming alongside the Lamb family.

Following her marriage, Suzy's role transitioned from being merely a member of the Lamb family to becoming a vital part of Daystar. She took on roles as a host and executive producer for several programs, including The Green Room.

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Suzy Lamb's ties with Joni Lamb However, in 2024, Suzy's relationship with Joni Lamb, her mother-in-law, and the Daystar leadership became strained. This tension arose after she and Jonathan publicly claimed that a male relative had harmed their young daughter. They further accused the Daystar leadership of mishandling and concealing the situation, which led to a significant rift within the family. Jonathan also claimed that he experienced professional consequences for refusing to stay silent about the issue. Similarly, Joni denied all allegations and criticized them for allegedly tarnishing the network's reputation. The matter remained unresolved until her passing in 2026.

Suzy Lamb shares two posts on X It appears that circumstances have remained unchanged, as Suzy disclosed in a comment that neither she nor Jonathan were made aware of Joni's passing. Despite being just down the street, they were not invited to bid farewell. Additionally, she shared a post in which she expressed that her hands trembled while emphasizing the importance of fearing God.

She posted another message on X (Twitter), where she conveyed that grief is an unpredictable journey, intertwined with love, pain, anger, and loss—a journey she genuinely despises. She remarked on the difficulty of navigating this experience, yet acknowledged that the only way to heal is to confront it. In her reflections on divine assistance, Suzy wrote: “Grief is a crazy road that I really hate. It’s a mix of love, pain, anger, loss & so much more all mixed up in a bag and each time you cry it’s for a different emotion. Can’t avoid it, you have to face it & it’s horrible for a while.. but then you heal. Thank God for His Holy Spirit who brings comfort & peace.”

“The only reason we’re standing is because we didn’t do anything in the flesh but in obedience to God. That is all that is needed to keep on keeping on in life- obeying God at any crushing personal cost, because He loves us and gives us the strength to do what He requires of us. He is worth it all.”