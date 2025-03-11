James Cameron reveals his wife Suzy ‘bawled’ for 4 hours after watching Avatar Fire and Ash

Fans are eagerly awaiting the new instalment of James Cameron’s Avatar, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash. Adding to the excitement, the filmmaker revealed his wife, Suzy Amis Cameron’s, reaction after she watched a version of the film in an interview with Empire. James Cameron reveals Suzy Cameron's reaction after she watching Avatar 3.

James Cameron reveals his wife's reaction to Avatar 3

The filmmaker shared that the film left his wife, Suzy, overwhelmed with emotion, and she couldn’t stop crying for four hours. He said, “My wife watched the whole thing from end to end — she had kept herself away from it, and I wasn’t showing her bits and pieces as we went along. This was December 22nd.”

Recalling her reaction further, he revealed how he couldn’t get precise feedback from her, saying, “She bawled for four hours. She kept trying to get her s**t back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again. Finally, I’m like, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time.’”

Cameron added that he is confident his wife’s reaction will be echoed by audiences when they see Avatar: Fire and Ash at the end of 2025.

About Avatar: Fire and Ash

The science-fiction film is the sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and the third instalment in the Avatar film series. While Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Trinity Bliss, and Britain Dalton are set to reprise their roles, Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis are set to join the cast in new roles.

Avatar: Fire and Ash began shooting simultaneously with Avatar: The Way of Water in New Zealand on 25 September 2017. However, filming was completed in late December 2020 after more than three years of shooting. The third instalment is now set to be released in cinemas on 19 December 2025, followed by Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, which are scheduled for 2029 and 2031, respectively.