Joni Lamb's husband gives update amid new cause of death report: ‘There are no words…’

I know many people loved her and will want to reach out, and I’m incredibly grateful for the prayers, support, and kindness already being shown. Please continue praying for our family in the days ahead."

Lamb's husband, Doug Weiss, reacted to her passing with an emotional note on Facebook. “Today, I lost my wife, Joni. There are no words that really capture the weight of that sentence or the grief that comes with it. She was deeply loved, and the space she leaves behind is impossible to put into words,” he wrote.

While an official cause of death has not been released yet, the network shared her heath issues. “Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head on and in private. The back injury compounded those challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated,” the statement read. “Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last few days.”

Joni Lamb, television executive who co-founded Daystar Television Network alongside her late husband Marcus Lamb, died at the age of 65. The network confirmed her passing in a statement released Thursday, revealing that Lamb had been dealing with multiple health issues in recent months, including complications related to a back injury.

Built Daystar into one of world’s largest Christian TV networks Joni and Marcus Lamb launched Daystar Television Network in 1993, eventually transforming it into one of the largest faith-based television networks globally.

Following Marcus Lamb’s death in 2021, Joni assumed leadership of the organization as president and continued serving as one of the public faces of the ministry. Over the years, she became widely recognized among evangelical audiences through her appearances and leadership role within the network.

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Marriage to Doug Weiss In 2023, Lamb married Doug Weiss, who later joined her as co-host of Daystar’s flagship program, Ministry Now. The network stated that Daystar’s programming and mission would continue despite her passing.

In its announcement, the organization emphasized that the ministry’s direction ‘does not change today’, adding that tributes honoring Lamb would air in the coming days while regular broadcasts continue as scheduled.

Daystar board honors Joni Lamb’s legacy Members of the Daystar Board of Directors also paid tribute to Lamb in a public statement following news of her death.

“Joni's love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning,” the board said. “We grieve her loss, and we are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind.”

Lamb is survived by her husband Doug, her three children, Jonathan, Rachel, and Rebecca, along with several grandchildren.