Joni Lamb had a sweet message for Trump days before Daystar icon's tragic death: ‘We honor life…’

Joni Lamb, co-founder and president of Daystar Television Network, has died at the age of 65, the ministry said on Thursday. The network further added that Lamb had been dealing with serious health issues before a recent back injury worsened her condition. However, an official cause of death was not released immediately. As tributes poured in, Lamb's sweet messages for President Donald Trump surfaced. Joni Lamb died after days of suffering with back issues (Instagram/Joni Lamb)

Daystar's heartfelt announcement “Joni’s love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning,” the Daystar board of directors said in a statement. “We grieve her loss. We are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind.”

Read More: Joni Lamb death: Last message surfaces amid 'back injury' update; ‘the battles we face…’

Health struggles and back injury The ministry shared new details about Lamb’s health after announcing her death, saying she had intentionally kept many of her medical issues private.

“Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head-on and in private,” the statement read. “The back injury compounded these challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last days.”

Last month, Lamb’s husband, Doug Weiss, had announced that she would temporarily step away from broadcasting after suffering a back injury.

Read More: Joni Lamb family: Who were her husbands, Doug Weiss and Marcus Lamb? All on their kids

Joni Lamb's message for Trump Only weeks before her death, on January 30, Lamb posted about Daystar's contribution to Trump Accounts.

“I am happy to announce that @Daystar will provide a dollar-for-dollar match of the federal government’s $1,000 contribution to the 503A @TrumpAccounts established for every eligible employee’s newborn baby. This is our way of putting action behind what we believe - that from the moment a life enters this world, it deserves to be celebrated, protected, and invested in,” she wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.