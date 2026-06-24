Bode Miller arrest: Here’s the drug substance Olympic gold medalist possessed leading to two misdemeanor charges

Former Team USA Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Bode Miller was arrested on June 6 on multiple misdemeanor drug-related charges, according to a TMZ Sports report.

Miller arrested on two misdemeanor counts

Bode Miller was taken into custody on two misdemeanor counts in Idaho. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

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The 48-year-old was taken into custody on two misdemeanor counts in Idaho, one for possession of a controlled substance and another for possession of drug paraphernalia, as reported by PEOPLE.

Court documents reviewed by PEOPLE indicate that he was later released after posting a $5,000 cash bond. On June 10, Miller entered a not guilty plea to both charges.

According to TMZ, he is scheduled to return to court on July 29 for a pretrial hearing.

What Miller was carrying

The outlet reportedly obtained a copy of the probable cause affidavit, which states that an officer alleges Miller was found in possession of a white dispensary bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, commonly referred to as “magic mushrooms”, during his arrest earlier this month in Idaho.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the document, Miller was allegedly carrying 4.1 grams of the substance and was aware that the drugs were illegal. The affidavit further claims that he was taken into custody after the narcotics were discovered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the document, Miller was allegedly carrying 4.1 grams of the substance and was aware that the drugs were illegal. The affidavit further claims that he was taken into custody after the narcotics were discovered. {{/usCountry}}

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“Court records show his attorney filed an appearance on his behalf shortly after the case was opened. The case remains active … with Miller due back in court for a pretrial hearing on July 29,” mentioned the TMZ Sports report.

Career highlight

Miller enjoyed one of the most accomplished careers in alpine skiing, collecting a total of six Olympic medals along with 79 World Cup medals over the course of his career.

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Among his achievements was a gold medal in the Alpine Combined event at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Widely regarded as one of the most decorated male skiers in the history of the sport, Miller continued to add to his legacy through consistent performances on the international stage.

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He made his final Olympic appearance at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, where he went on to win a bronze medal in the Super Giant Slalom, commonly known as the Super-G event.

Family and children

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Miller is a father of eight children. He shares six of his children with his wife, Morgan Miller, including their late daughter, whose tragic passing made headlines in 2018 after she drowned in a neighbor’s swimming pool at just 19 months old.

In addition to his children with Morgan, he also has two older children from previous relationships.