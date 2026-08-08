Brandon Clarke death cause revealed: Grizzlies star's passing ruled accidental; linked to drug and medication effects

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke died in May from the combined effects of heroin and cocaine, according to authorities.

Brandon Clarke cause of death revealed

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke died in May from the combined effects of heroin and cocaine. (AP)

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner determined that the 29-year-old basketball player's death was accidental, ESPN reported.

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The medical examiner also identified the "combined effects of multiple prescription medications" as a significant condition connected to Clarke's death, although the specific drugs were not disclosed.

"The Medical Examiner report will be available at a future date," the office said in a brief statement.

Death investigation details

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{{^usCountry}} Clarke was discovered dead inside a residence near Los Angeles on May 11. The Associated Press also reported that drug paraphernalia was found at the residence after the Grizzlies announced Clarke’s death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clarke was discovered dead inside a residence near Los Angeles on May 11. The Associated Press also reported that drug paraphernalia was found at the residence after the Grizzlies announced Clarke’s death. {{/usCountry}}

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"On May 12, a deputy medical examiner conducted an examination of Mr. Clarke at the DME's Forensic Science Center," the department said in a statement. “The cause and manner of death were certified Aug. 7,” the statement further mentioned.

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Clarke's arrest before his death

Clarke died about six weeks after he was arrested in Arkansas on charges related to speeding, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

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According to officials, Clarke was driving a new Corvette at more than 100 mph when police stopped him.

Bodycam footage of the traffic stop, obtained by CBS News in July, showed officers searching the vehicle and discovering several large bags filled with clear capsules containing a green powder, according to the police report.

While restrained in the back of a police vehicle, Clarke told officers, "It's just kratom," referring to the herbal extract.

Kratom has traditionally been used for pain management, although concerns have grown around some manufactured forms because of their addictive potential. Critics have referred to the substance as "gas station heroin."

Clarke's NBA journey

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Clarke attended Desert Vista High School in Phoenix before playing college basketball at San Jose State and Gonzaga.

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The Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but he was traded to Memphis weeks later and spent his entire NBA career with the Grizzlies.

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Clarke appeared in 309 games during his career, averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Injuries, however, significantly limited his playing time during his final years.

Troubling injury history

He suffered a torn Achilles tendon in 2023 and underwent two procedures on his right knee in 2025.

During the 2025-26 season, Clarke was sidelined by a strained right calf, and the Grizzlies eventually announced that he would miss the remainder of the campaign. He appeared in only two games that season.

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