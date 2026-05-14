Brandon Clarke’s heartfelt message to young kids surfaces after Grizzlies star's passing

NBA is still recovering from the news of Brandon Clarke's passing. Now, a heartfelt interaction Clarke had with schoolchildren has resurfaced online following the Memphis Grizzlies forward’s death at the age of 29.

Brandon Clarke interacts with schoolchildren during a community visit that later resurfaced online following the Memphis Grizzlies forward’s death.(AP)

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The Memphis Grizzlies confirmed Clarke's death on Tuesday. Authorities have not officially confirmed the cause of death.

In the hours after his death, an emotional story from Clarke’s 29th birthday began circulating widely across social media. Instead of celebrating privately, the star spent the day with second-grade students at KIPP Collegiate Academy in North Memphis. Clarke donated books and school resources to the students and interacted with the children.

Brandon Clarke’s message to schoolchildren goes viral

Clarke’s message to the students during the visit gained momentum because of its emotional content. Reports described how the children surrounded the NBA player in a group hug while he encouraged them to continue believing in themselves and working hard in school.

"Every time I talk to kids, I try to get that in their minds that school is important and grades matters, I couldn't have made it here without locking in on reading, writing and all of that stuff," Clarke told the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

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{{^usCountry}} Though the original school visit happened months earlier, the emotional interaction quickly went viral following news of Clarke’s death. ‘The gentlest soul’: Emotional tributes pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though the original school visit happened months earlier, the emotional interaction quickly went viral following news of Clarke’s death. ‘The gentlest soul’: Emotional tributes pour in {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Condolences and tributes poured in from across the basketball world. One of the most widely shared tributes came from Clarke’s agency, Priority Sports, which described him as “The gentlest soul.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Condolences and tributes poured in from across the basketball world. One of the most widely shared tributes came from Clarke’s agency, Priority Sports, which described him as “The gentlest soul.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke,” Priority Sports said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke,” Priority Sports said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The agency’s full statement added, “He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family and all of his friends. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency’s full statement added, “He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family and all of his friends. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life.” {{/usCountry}}

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NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and members of the Grizzlies organization also expressed condolences while remembering Clarke for both his basketball career and his impact within the community.

Who was Brandon Clarke?

Brandon Clarke was a forward for the Memphis Grizzlies. Born in Vancouver, Canada, Clarke first gained national attention during his college basketball career at San Jose State before transferring to Gonzaga, where he became one of the top forwards in college basketball.

He was selected 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he spent his entire NBA career. Clarke earned NBA All-Rookie honors and became known for his high-energy playing style.

Across seven NBA seasons with Memphis, Clarke averaged 10.2 points per game while becoming a respected locker-room figure within the organization.

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Also read: Brandon Clarke family: 5 things to know after Memphis Grizzlies forward's shocking death at 29

Teammates remember Clarke’s character

Several current and former teammates posted emotional reactions following the news.

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Jaylen Wells wrote, “Memphis won't be the same without you.”

He also described Clarke as a light in the locker room.

Former teammate Lamar Stevens posted, “One of my favorite teammates and people ever.”

Meanwhile, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant said, “This hurt BC,” he wrote. “Love you broski. gone way too soon.”

Former Grizzlies player Kyle Anderson also expressed heartbreak over Clarke’s passing, writing: “I love u so much, brother. I wish i coulda been there for u I'm so f**king hurt man.”

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Also read: Ja Morant's 3-word tribute on Grizzlies teammate Brandon Clarke's shock death at 29; ‘Still…’

Remembered beyond basketball

While Clarke’s athletic career earned him recognition across the NBA, many tributes focused more on his kindness and humility off the court. The resurfaced school visit especially resonated with fans because it highlighted the quieter side of the player.

Clarke is being remembered not only for basketball, but also for his compassion and generosity.

By Roshan Tony

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