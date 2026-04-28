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Brendan Sorsby gambling: A look at the Texas Tech QB's history of gambling amid treatment

NCAA probes Brendan Sorsby over thousands of bets, including on his own team; details withheld amid ongoing investigation and Sorsby's gambling treatment.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 12:32 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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Brendan Sorsby, the 22-year-old quarterback of Texas Tech football, is set to leave the program over his gambling addiction. The program announced on Monday that Sorsby will be admitted to a facility to undergo gambling addiction treatment.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby.(AP)

This announcement has sparked interest in what the allegations of gambling against Sorsby are. "We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help," a statement from Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said in a statement to ESPN.

"Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health. Texas Tech is committed to supporting Brendan through his recovery process and to ensure his long-term health and well-being."

What Are The Gambling Allegations Against Brendan Sorsby?

ESPN reports that Sorsby is being investigated by the NCAA over thousands of bets he placed on multiple sporting events over the last three years. Most of these bets were placed on an online gambling app.

Also read: What Zachariah Branch brings to the Atlanta Falcons, insider weighs in

"The Association works with integrity monitoring services, state regulators and other stakeholders to conduct appropriate due diligence whenever reports are received."

As of now, Brendan Sorsby's representatives have not commented on the issue.

Can Brendan Sorsby Regain NCAA Eligibility?

ESPN's Peter Thamel, who first reported the story of Brendan Sorsby's departure, later reported in a follow-up that there is no timeline in mind for the 22-year-old's return. However, as the NCAA enforces strict gambling rules, this might make Brendan Sorsby ineligible. Thamel said that Sorsby will have to face "great odds" to regain eligibility.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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