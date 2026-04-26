What Zachariah Branch brings to the Atlanta Falcons, insider weighs in

The Atlanta Falcons added Zachariah Branch with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, giving their quarterback room another weapon for either Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. Branch was ranked as the No. 65 overall prospect and the No. 14 wide receiver on Bleacher Report’s final big board. The Falcons already have Drake London and Bijan Robinson on offense, along with new free-agent receivers Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus. Zachariah Branch of the Georgia Bulldogs participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28. (Getty Images via AFP)

How Branch fits the offense Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson called Branch “one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL draft.” He added that Branch is “lightning in a bottle and a dangerous playmaker out in space.” Parson said Branch “excels with quick touches where he makes defenders miss out in the open field for yards after the catch,” but also noted that he “doesn’t have great size or catch radius and may struggle to win one-on-one matchups out wide.” He added that Branch is “probably best utilized as a slot receiver or gadget weapon” and that in that role, he “can change games with one touch.”

What is going on with the Falcons roster The Falcons already have several offensive weapons in London and Robinson, and Branch “should have a very real chance to carve out a role for himself immediately in Atlanta.” New head coach Kevin Stefanski and whichever quarterback wins the battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. “have another fun weapon to work with in Branch.” The Falcons plan to hold a competition between Tagovailoa and Penix Jr. during training camp, and the team has now given both quarterbacks a new option in the slot and on shorter, quick-game routes.

The move received mixed reactions on social media. On X, some fans called Branch “a speed demon” and praised his explosiveness and yards-after-catch ability, welcoming him as a fast, slot-type weapon who can stretch the offense. Others questioned using a third-round pick on a smaller receiver, saying he was “too small” to be a true No. 2 wideout. Several users argued that the Falcons’ best approach is to “keep him in space,” using him on short routes, screens, and motion-designed plays rather than lining him up outside against bigger cornerbacks.