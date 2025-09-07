Bryce Underwood vs Justice Haynes: Why tempers rose at Michigan sideline, vs Oklahoma

Tempers were high on the Michigan sideline during Saturday's game against Oklahoma. Quarterback Bryce Underwood and running back Justice Haynes were spotted arguing late in the second quarter in Norman, raising concerns among fans. Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass downfield against the Oklahoma Sooners(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

A miscommunication on a third-and-2 run-pass option derailed a promising Michigan drive late in the first half, with 3:22 remaining and the Wolverines trailing Oklahoma 7-0.

Instead of a potential touchdown, the possession ended in a field goal attempt, leaving frustration boiling over on the Michigan sideline.

Bryce Underwood vs Justice Haynes

Haynes was visibly upset after the play. He made some animated gestures towards Underwood, who then rushed after the running back on the sideline creating a scene.

At one point, the quarterback grabbed the back of Haynes' jersey. The RB, who racked up 159 rushing yards in the season opener against New Mexico, responded intensely. Other players intervened.

Team captain and injured tight end Marlin Klein, dressed but unavailable for the game, tried to separate the two. Klein stepped between them as voices rose and hands briefly made contact, attempting to defuse the confrontation before it escalated further.

“Bryce Underwood learning the hard way money can’t buy happiness or a good offense apparently, should’ve went to LSU 🤷🏼‍♂️” one fan reacted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Always a good sign when the True Freshman QB to whom you’ve promised $10 million is picking fights with his Michigan teammates by Week 2,” a second one tweeted.

Fans were referring to Underwood's massive contract. Michigan could reportedly pay the quarterback between $10 and $12.5 million through NIL deals over four years, making him one of college football’s highest-paid freshmen.

Backed by donors including Oracle’s Larry Ellison, the package may total over $15 million with endorsements. He reportedly earns around $3 million annually. The lucrative deal played a key role in Underwood flipping his commitment from LSU to Michigan.