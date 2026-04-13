BYU basketball star AJ Dybantsa visited the Lindon Utah Temple during its public open house. He was accompanied by senior church leader Ronald A. Rasband.

AJ Dybantsa visits Lindon Utah Temple open house alongside Apostle Ronald A. Rasband.(Instagram)

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The visit took place during the temple’s open house period. An open house is an event that allows the public to tour the building before its ordination. Lindon Utah Temple is a church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dybantsa shared moments from the visit on social media, offering a glimpse into the experience alongside family members and members of the BYU community.

He was the nation's leading scorer in college basketball in the previous season.

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Visit included family and BYU leadership

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{{^usCountry}} According to reports, Dybantsa was joined by his father, Ace Dybantsa, during the visit. They were also accompanied by several important figures connected to Brigham Young University. Athletic director Brian Santiago and head basketball coach Kevin Young were among them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports, Dybantsa was joined by his father, Ace Dybantsa, during the visit. They were also accompanied by several important figures connected to Brigham Young University. Athletic director Brian Santiago and head basketball coach Kevin Young were among them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The presence of BYU officials and players highlighted the close connection between the athlete and the university environment, where sports and community engagement often intersect with each other. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The presence of BYU officials and players highlighted the close connection between the athlete and the university environment, where sports and community engagement often intersect with each other. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dybantsa acknowledged the visit in a short message posted online, writing, “Thank you Elder Rasband.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dybantsa acknowledged the visit in a short message posted online, writing, “Thank you Elder Rasband.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Understanding the temple open house {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Understanding the temple open house {{/usCountry}}

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Temple open houses are a key phase before ordination, where the public is invited to walk through and understand the purpose and design of the building. The Lindon Utah Temple open house has been running for a limited period and is scheduled to conclude soon.

Once dedicated, access to the temple is generally restricted to members of the faith, making the open house a rare opportunity for broader community participation.

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Moment beyond basketball spotlight

Dybantsa, who has already built a strong reputation as one of the most promising young basketball talents, continues to draw attention not just for his performances but also for his involvement in activities beyond the sport.

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Though his playing future remains a subject of interest, moments like this reflect a different dimension of his public presence, something that connects with the cultural and spiritual backdrop associated with BYU.

By Roshan Tony

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