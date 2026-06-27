Caitlin Clark injury update: Stephanie White provides return timeline outlook after Fever star ruled out vs Sparks

The Indiana Fever's season has been a turbulent one so far, with inconsistent results leaving them seventh in the standings. While the team has managed to stay in playoff contention, a fresh injury concern threatens to make matters even more challenging.

Fever head coach Stephanie White confirmed that Caitlin Clark will not play in Saturday's home matchup against the Sparks. (Getty Images via AFP)

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That concern centers around star guard Caitlin Clark, who will be unavailable for Saturday's matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Fever #22’s injury troubles have resurfaced.

Clark picks injury vs Mercury

The 24-year-old had spent much of the 2025 campaign recovering from groin and quad issues. She had already missed one game earlier this season, so the matchup against the Sparks will be her second absence due to a back injury.

Clark picked up the issue in Wednesday’s loss to the Mercury and was forced to leave before the game ended.

Fever head coach Stephanie White confirmed that Clark will not play in Saturday's home matchup against the Sparks.

The decision gives the star guard additional time to recover ahead of Indiana's next outing, which comes a week later against the reigning champion Aces on July 5.

Coach Stephanie White on return timeline

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{{^usCountry}} However, White revealed that there is no definitive timeline for Clark's return, leaving her availability for upcoming games uncertain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, White revealed that there is no definitive timeline for Clark's return, leaving her availability for upcoming games uncertain. {{/usCountry}}

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“No indication. But it’s a good time, because we have off all week next week, so we’ll take this opportunity just to get her treatment, get her healthy, and see what happens. Long-term health and wellness is the most important,” the Fever coach said of Clark’s return timeline.

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White emphasized that the organization's top priority is ensuring Clark is fully recovered in every aspect before returning to the court.

Also read: Caitlin Clark takes brutal blow to neck from Alyssa Thomas; WNBA suspends Mercury star - watch video

“I think it’s important to remember when you’ve gone through injury, the traumatic aspect of injuries, especially that she had last year. It’s ups and downs. ... Making sure that she’s 100% ready to go is the most important thing,” she mentioned.

What forced Clark’s early exit vs Mercury

Clark entered Wednesday's matchup against Phoenix already managing a back issue, and her night ended early when she exited with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter.

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The Fever star's exit followed a physical sequence involving Mercury standout Alyssa Thomas, who stepped on the 24-year-old guard and later made contact with her throat.

Thomas was subsequently suspended for one game for “recklessly making contact with her first to the throat area” of the Fever superstar.

Also read: Who is Kevin Singh? Indianapolis man accused of harassing Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham

Because the incidents went unpenalized during the game, they quickly became the center of another debate surrounding Clark's treatment on the court.

Fever’s statement after the ruling

“Player safety should be paramount in our league. We appreciate the WNBA’s review of last night’s incident and the action taken. Right now our focus is on Caitlin and our entire team as we prepare for Saturday,” the Fever said in a statement after the ruling came down.

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