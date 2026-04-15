Caitlin Clark's 2-word reaction to boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s Butler Bulldogs exit

Connor McCaffery announced that he will be stepping away from his position as the assistant coach of the Butler University (Indiana) basketball team. McCaffery, who is the boyfriend of WNBA star Caitlin Clark, and his departure has sparked a lot of interest among fans of the Indian Fever forward.

Caitlin Clark with his boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.(Caitlin Clark/ Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What's more, Caitlin Clark commented on a post the 27-year-old McCaffery shared remembering his time with the Butler Bulldogs basketball. He wrote: "End of an era! Forever grateful to Coach Matta for the opportunity that he gave me. Learned a lot and worked with great people. Excited for what’s next!”

The announcement was made through an Instagram post where the 27-year-old announced that he would no longer be serving as an assistant coach of the Bulldogs.

Caitlin Clark, who has been dating McAffrey since 2023 when they were both at Iowa University, replied to the post. She wrote: “Fun times 💙”.

What's Next For Connor McCaffery

As of now, there has been no news about McCaffery future intentions or prospects. It remains unclear whether McCaffery has another coaching opportunity lined up.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He had built his early coaching career in Indiana and used the experience for the first two seasons at Butler to gain a coaching identity. His foundation played a prominent role in transitioning his role in a full-time college role at Matta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had built his early coaching career in Indiana and used the experience for the first two seasons at Butler to gain a coaching identity. His foundation played a prominent role in transitioning his role in a full-time college role at Matta. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The post also received love and encouragement from his fans. One fan posted, “You made me a Butler fan.” Another commented, “Always rooting for you!!”, while another added, “GOAT.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post also received love and encouragement from his fans. One fan posted, “You made me a Butler fan.” Another commented, “Always rooting for you!!”, while another added, “GOAT.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Clark, meanwhile, is coming back from an injury-plagued 2025 season. But, with the Fever adding to their squad and keeping their core players, hopes are rising again for 2026. Clark And McCaffery's Relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clark, meanwhile, is coming back from an injury-plagued 2025 season. But, with the Fever adding to their squad and keeping their core players, hopes are rising again for 2026. Clark And McCaffery's Relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The pair have spent the last three years together in Indiana. In January, McCaffery wished Clark’s birthday on social media with a message saying, ”Happy 24th CC,”. the post also had a heartfelt message, “celebrating you is a privilege and I'm so grateful for the laughter and joy you bring to our everyday lives 2026 has so much in store for you. I love you.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON