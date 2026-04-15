Is Joe Burrow leaving the Bengals? Orlando Brown Jr. provides big update as trade rumors swirl; ‘Joe gives…’

The growing rumor about the future of the Joe Burrow at Cincinnati has prompted Bengal tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to weigh in on the issue. Many have been talking about a possible Joe Burrow trade a natural result of the three-year playoff gap the team has endured. But Orlando Brown Jr. does not think so. Joe Burrow trade rumours (AP)

In an appearance on the Up and Adams Show with host Kay Adams, Brown denied that any discussion of Burrow seeking an exit happened. Instead, he said the discussion in the camp this offseason has dealt with how the team cannot repeat last season's record in 2026-27. And Joe Burrow has been very much part of their plans.

Also Read: Joe Burrow contract details: Everything you need to know about his $275 million deal with the Bengals

What Orlando Brown Jr. Said “I believe that at the end of the day, Joe is doing everything in his power to serve this city, man and he loves being a Bengal,” Brown Jr. said on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. "He loves what he is doing as a profession.

Brown also put some context to why the trade rumors have become popular citing the team's recent record, instead of any friction within the team. He said: "Winning cures all. These last three years, we haven't been in the playoffs and so of course that kind of buzz, I think, is going to come. I think that's part of the business, that's part of PR, that's part of drawing money and attention."

"Joe gives his all for the city and he loves being a Bengal," he added. "He loves what he's doing for a living. Like I said, it all comes down to winning.

“We get in the playoffs, and we start putting ourselves in position to play in February, I think a lot of that kind of stuff will die down naturally.”

Notably, Brown Jr., recently negotiated his own contract extension with the Bengals without the assistance of an agent.

Also Read: Cincinnati Bengals 2026 NFL Draft guide: Picks, needs and history.

What Ignited The Trade Rumors When commenting in December 2025 about how he has to have fun playing again, Burrow first brought up the speculation that he might seek a trade in case the Bengals missed the playoffs again.

A report by CBS Sports cited several team sources saying that they expected many franchises would seek to trade Burrow to someone in the offseason even though the Bengals were not interested in trading him. Burrow also publicly claimed he did not want to leave.

In December 2025, Burrow indicated that he would not play in 2026 in any other team than the Bengals although he noted that crazy events could occur in the NFL and that you consider a lot of things when it comes down to making long-term decisions.

In 2023, Burrow signed a 5-year, $275 million extension of his contract with Cincinnati.