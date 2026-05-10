Caitlin Clarks's 3-word NSFW reaction to Aziaha James during Fever vs Wings: ‘Flopping all day…’

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever may have opened the season with a disappointing loss, but the game still produced one of the night’s most talked-about moments after the 24-year-old appeared to deliver an NSFW message to Aziaha James during a heated sequence.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball upcourt against the Nigeria National Team (Getty Images via AFP)

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The Fever fell 107-104 to the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday as Dallas spoiled Indiana’s season opener behind strong performances from Arike Ogunbowale, Paige Bueckers and Odyssey Sims.

Clark’s courtside exchange catches attention

A moment involving Clark and James quickly exploded. Lip readers on social media claimed the Fever star had an explicit response following a foul call. At one point during the game, the Wings star drew an offensive foul on Clark in the paint. Shortly after the whistle, cameras appeared to catch Clark reacting toward the Wings guard.

“Flopping all f***king day,” Clark playfully told James after the contact.

The moment immediately sparked reactions on social media, with fans debating whether James had exaggerated the contact to draw the call.

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{{^usCountry}} Dallas spoils Fever’s opener {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dallas spoils Fever’s opener {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite Clark’s frustration, Dallas controlled key stretches of the game and held on late for the win. Ogunbowale finished with 22 points, while Bueckers and Sims each added 20 points for the Wings. Clark posted 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the loss, though James’ physical defense visibly bothered the Fever guard throughout the matchup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite Clark’s frustration, Dallas controlled key stretches of the game and held on late for the win. Ogunbowale finished with 22 points, while Bueckers and Sims each added 20 points for the Wings. Clark posted 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the loss, though James’ physical defense visibly bothered the Fever guard throughout the matchup. {{/usCountry}}

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James was charged with four personal fouls but still played a major role defensively during the closing moments.

Fever still entering season with major expectations

Even with the opening-night defeat, expectations remain high for Indiana entering the 2026 WNBA season.

Clark was limited by injuries during her sophomore campaign but still helped lead the Fever to the postseason, where Indiana advanced past the Atlanta Dream before losing to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces in the second round.

Now back healthy, Clark and the Fever are expected to contend again this season despite the early setback against Dallas.

Indiana will next face the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday as the team looks to bounce back from its dramatic opener.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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