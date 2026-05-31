Caleb Williams set to break Madden curse; Bears share update amid cover leak: ‘Love to see it’

What had never happened before, a Chicago Bears player appearing on the cover of the Madden NFL video game, appears to be on the verge of becoming reality after the reportedly leaked Madden NFL 27 cover surfaced online on Saturday.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams would be a natural candidate for the next Madden NFL cover given his performance last season.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Images shared by MUTLeaks, a college football gaming account on X with more than 125,000 followers, showed Caleb Williams on the leaked Madden NFL 27 cover, posing with his signature “Iceman” celebration.

Although the leaked cover has not been officially confirmed, it generated significant excitement among fans, as no player from the Chicago Bears has ever appeared on a Madden NFL cover.

However, some Bears supporters expressed concern that Williams could become the latest player affected by the infamous “Madden Curse,” fearing it might impact his performance during the upcoming season.

But, those concerns may be premature, especially based on what the Chicago Bears shared just days before the cover leak surfaced.

Bears footage offers reassurance

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The team recently posted a video on Instagram showing Caleb Williams actively participating in offseason drills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The team recently posted a video on Instagram showing Caleb Williams actively participating in offseason drills. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The quarterback appeared upbeat, energetic, and fully engaged throughout the workout, displaying plenty of confidence and enthusiasm as preparations for the new season continue. The Bears captioned the post, “You love to see it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quarterback appeared upbeat, energetic, and fully engaged throughout the workout, displaying plenty of confidence and enthusiasm as preparations for the new season continue. The Bears captioned the post, “You love to see it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For many fans, that footage could help ease concerns about whether the so-called Madden Curse might affect Williams after the standout season he delivered for the Bears last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many fans, that footage could help ease concerns about whether the so-called Madden Curse might affect Williams after the standout season he delivered for the Bears last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Given the season he put together, the Bears quarterback would be a natural candidate for the next Madden NFL cover.

Also read: Caleb Williams' leaked Madden NFL 27 cover has Bears fans worried: ‘Curse could hit soon’

Although MUTLeaks mainly covers Ultimate Team content across EA Sports football titles, the account has earned credibility for consistently leaking player additions, and other game-related information.

A standout year for Williams

Last year, Williams helped lead his team to an 11-6 record and their first NFC North division title since 2018, cementing his status as one of the league's rising stars. He also ranked seventh in the NFL with 3,942 passing yards and sixth with 27 touchdown passes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Williams showcased his mobility, finishing seventh among quarterbacks with 388 rushing yards during the season.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON