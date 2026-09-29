Cam Ward's sister sends strong message as family faces threats after Titans QB's game vs Giants; ‘diabolical’

The Tennessee Titans dropped to 0-3 on Sunday after suffering a 12-7 defeat to the New York Giants, with quarterback Cameron Ward and the offense once again struggling to generate enough production.

Cam Ward's sister revealed she and her family have been subjected to threats, harassment and personal attacks. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Three games into the season, Ward has yet to find his consistency, and his latest performance at MetLife Stadium on September 27 left Titans fans frustrated.

The growing criticism has now extended beyond the field, with members of Ward’s family reportedly facing online abuse following the loss. Ward’s sister, Chantel, took to social media to address the situation and urged fans to remember that the quarterback is a person away from football.

Cam Ward's family faces threats, personal attacks

Chantel Ward revealed that she and her family have been subjected to threats, harassment and personal attacks following her brother’s performances. She made it clear that while criticism of a player’s football can be expected, targeting relatives crosses a line.

"The fact I even have to post this is diabolical," Chantel wrote on her Instagram story.

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{{^usCountry}} She explained that supporters see what happens during games, but they do not see the impact those moments can have on the families of the players involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She explained that supporters see what happens during games, but they do not see the impact those moments can have on the families of the players involved. {{/usCountry}}

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"After games, people come directly into my dms on facebook, twitter and instagram with threats, hate, bullying, personal attacks and disrespect toward me and my family – all over football," Chantel revealed.

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She also posted a screenshot where a user replied to her story and wrote, “Remove this post you look like a clown and make the titans look like clowns.”

Ward’s sister asks fans to draw a line

Ward’s sister stressed that supporters have every right to criticize her brother’s performances and decisions on the field. However, she argued that football criticism should not turn into attacks against a player or his family away from the game.

"There's so much that happens outside of those football games that people will never see. Criticize football all you want. Criticize the performance, criticize the decisions. That comes with the territory. But threats, harassment, bullying and attacking someone's family will never be 'just part of the game.'"

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Chantel also pointed out that although Cam Ward may be a source of entertainment on Sundays, he remains her younger brother away from football.

"Football is a game. Being passionate about your team does not give you permission to forget people's humanity," Ward’s sister iterated.

Ward's crucial late mistake

Ward finished Sunday’s game 19-of-30 passing for 173 yards without a touchdown or interception. He was also sacked four times.

Tennessee finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter after being held scoreless for the first three periods. Ward led the drive that culminated in a 4-yard touchdown pass to Wan’Dale Robinson with 5:35 left on the clock, keeping the Titans within reach.

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The 24-year-old quarterback got another chance to change the outcome when Tennessee took possession again with about three minutes remaining.

On a first-and-goal play from the Giants’ 7-yard line, Ward scrambled into open space with less than 20 seconds left but chose to throw toward the end zone. The pass proved costly, as Giants safety Jevon Holland was in position to make the interception and effectively ended Tennessee’s comeback hopes.