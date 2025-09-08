Carlos Alcaraz’s $5million US Open jackpot cut nearly in half just moments after record win

Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Jannik Sinner on Sunday to claim his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam overall, saw his record prize money reduced to almost half moments after the victory. Alcaraz pocketed $5 million in prize money after avenging his Wimbledon loss to the Italian, beating him for the fourth time in five meetings in 2025. Carlos Alcaraz makes his winners speech after win vs Jannik Sinner during their Men's Singles Final at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center(Getty Images via AFP)

The US Open increased the total prize fund by 20 per cent for its 2025 edition, ensuring the winners received the “largest purse in tennis history.” Both Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka — who defeated Amanda Anisimova in Saturday’s women’s final — took home $5 million each, a 39 per cent increase from last year and the biggest single payout among the four Grand Slams.

However, according to the Daily Express, a significant portion of Alcaraz’s earnings will go straight back to U.S. authorities under local tax laws. The Spaniard falls into the highest federal income tax bracket of 37% on earnings above $609,351, meaning he owes about $1.7 million in federal taxes before leaving the country, leaving him with roughly $2.9 million. He will also be subject to New York state tax at 9.65% on earnings between $1.08 million and $5 million, which could bring his take-home amount closer to $2.5 million.

And this is before accounting for usual expenses such as paying his coaches, manager, accommodation, and travel. The one relief for the 22-year-old is that a tax treaty between Spain and the U.S. ensures he won’t be taxed twice back home.

Alcaraz has now won 10 of his 15 career meetings against Sinner, and leads 4-2 in Grand Slam meetings, two of which came in the US Open.

On Sunday, Alcaraz was at his imperious best against Sinner, hitting 42 winners to the Italian's 21, and dropping just nine points behind his first serve. Sinner did find some respite in the second set, when he came roaring back with his bit of brilliance to counter the Alcaraz forehand. It was the only set Alcaraz had dropped in the entire tournament. But the Spaniard doused the comeback instantly in the third set. And although Sinner threatened to put the pressure back on his rival after he saved two championship points, Alcaraz was quick to wrap things up.

Alcaraz will next compete in the Laver Cup, which will be held in San Francisco between September 19 and 21. Alcaraz will represent Team Europe alongside world No. 3 Alexander Zverev, world No. 11 Holger Rune, world No. 12 Casper Ruud, world No. 16 Jakub Mensik, and world No. 26 Flavio Cobolli.