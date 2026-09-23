Case Keenum: Age, stats, college, wife, children, contract and more as Bears QB Tyson Bagent enters concussion protocol

The Chicago Bears are dealing with uncertainty at quarterback heading into Week 3, with Caleb Williams already considered week-to-week after suffering an injury that has made his availability against the Philadelphia Eagles doubtful. The situation became more complicated after the team confirmed that Tyson Bagent had entered the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Case Keenum could be called upon against Philadelphia in Week 3. (AP Photo)

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With both quarterbacks facing availability concerns, veteran Case Keenum could now move into position to take the field. Listed third on the Bears’ quarterback depth chart, Keenum could be called upon against Philadelphia in Week 3.

As his chances of making an appearance increase, here is a closer look at Keenum’s career, including his age, college background, NFL achievements, contract and family life.

Wife and children

Case Keenum has been married to Kimberly Keenum for more than a decade. The couple tied the knot in 2011 after first meeting during their high school years at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) event.

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{{^usCountry}} Although they lost contact for some time, Case and Kimberly eventually reconnected while they were in college. Their relationship later led to marriage, with the couple exchanging vows in June 2011 during a private ceremony in Abilene, Texas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although they lost contact for some time, Case and Kimberly eventually reconnected while they were in college. Their relationship later led to marriage, with the couple exchanging vows in June 2011 during a private ceremony in Abilene, Texas. {{/usCountry}}

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Keenum and his wife are parents to two children, a son named Kyler and a daughter named Cadence.

NFL journey and stats

Keenum's Case Keenum has built a lengthy NFL career since entering the league in 2013. The veteran quarterback originally joined the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent and has since suited up for nine different teams across 10 seasons.

Now 38 years old, Keenum could be in line to return to the field and make his 12th NFL season appearance.

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Across his NFL career, Case Keenum has recorded 15,175 passing yards, 79 touchdowns and 51 interceptions over 11 active seasons. Keenum has not attempted a regular-season pass since his two-game stint with the Houston Texans in 2023.

Keenum has suited up for multiple NFL franchises, with the 2017 and 2018 seasons standing out as particularly productive periods. He spent those campaigns with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos, respectively, appearing in more than 31 games across the two seasons.

Chicago Bears contract

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Case Keenum agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears, according to Spotrac. The deal includes a $1.6 million signing bonus and $2.9 million in guaranteed money, with an average annual value of $2.75 million.

For the 2026 season, Keenum is set to receive a $1.3 million base salary, along with his $1.6 million signing bonus and a $100,000 workout bonus. His contract carries a $2.2 million cap hit, while the dead-cap figure stands at $3 million.

College stats and records

Case Keenum left a lasting mark on college football during his time at Houston, where he set several NCAA Division I FBS records. He finished his career with 19,217 passing yards and 155 passing touchdowns, both NCAA records, along with 1,546 completions.

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The Texas-born quarterback also became the only player in college football history to surpass 20,000 total yards, finishing with 20,114. He further distinguished himself as the only Division I quarterback to record three separate seasons with more than 5,000 passing yards.

He was officially inducted into the University of Houston Athletics Hall of Honor as part of its 2023 class.