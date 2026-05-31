Champions League prize money: How much will Arsenal, PSG make after win today? Key purse details

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal has gone the distance, with the two sides locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation time. Should the contest be decided by a penalty shootout, it would mark the first Champions League final in a decade to be settled from the spot.

Beyond competing for European football's most prestigious trophy, Arsenal and PSG are also battling for one of the biggest financial rewards in the sport.(REUTERS)

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Beyond the battle for European glory, the outcome will also determine which club secures one of the most lucrative prize purses in world football, adding even greater significance to the occasion.

What the UCL winners take home

The winner of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal is set to receive at least €25 million in direct prize money, while their overall earnings from the competition could rise substantially through UEFA’s broader revenue distribution system, which includes performance bonuses and commercial payouts.

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Final - Trophy Arrival - Heroes Square, Budapest, Hungary - May 28, 2026 General view of the UEFA Champions League trophy as the shirts of Paris St Germain and Arsenal are kept on display REUTERS/Marton Monus (REUTERS)

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{{^usCountry}} Merely reaching the Champions League final in Budapest has already guaranteed substantial financial rewards for both clubs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Merely reaching the Champions League final in Budapest has already guaranteed substantial financial rewards for both clubs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Their earnings have been boosted by participation payments, results-based incentives, knockout-round bonuses, and additional revenue allocated through UEFA’s “value pillar” mechanism. What comes with finishing second {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their earnings have been boosted by participation payments, results-based incentives, knockout-round bonuses, and additional revenue allocated through UEFA’s “value pillar” mechanism. What comes with finishing second {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Even the runner-up in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final is guaranteed a substantial reward, with UEFA awarding €18.5 million in direct prize money to the losing finalist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even the runner-up in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final is guaranteed a substantial reward, with UEFA awarding €18.5 million in direct prize money to the losing finalist. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite falling short of the title, the defeated team can still generate more than €100 million in overall competition revenue when participation fees, performance-based bonuses, and UEFA's market-value distributions are taken into account. Inside UEFA's prize structure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite falling short of the title, the defeated team can still generate more than €100 million in overall competition revenue when participation fees, performance-based bonuses, and UEFA's market-value distributions are taken into account. Inside UEFA's prize structure {{/usCountry}}

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Under the competition's new format, the overall prize fund exceeds €2.4 billion, making it one of the most lucrative tournaments in world sport.

Every team that reaches the league phase is guaranteed a participation payment of €18.6 million. From there, clubs can increase their earnings through performance-related bonuses, receiving €2.1 million for each league-phase victory and €700,000 for every draw.

Financial rewards continue to grow as teams advance through the knockout rounds.

Also read: Champions League glory a 'bigger destination' for Arsenal after finally winning Premier League

Reaching the Round of 16 earns clubs an extra €11 million, while qualification for the quarterfinals brings €12.5 million. Teams that make the semifinals receive a further €15 million.

How UEFA boosts earnings

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A key component of UEFA's modern revenue-sharing system is the "value pillar," which accounts for approximately 35% of the total distribution pool.

This mechanism factors in a club's broadcast market value and historical UEFA coefficient ranking, providing additional payouts that can significantly boost overall earnings beyond the standard competition bonuses.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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