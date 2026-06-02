USA Today reporter fired for Vrabel-Russini comments gives bizarre AJ Brown trade reaction

The long-anticipated trade sending A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots is now official, setting up a reunion with head coach Mike Vrabel, who guided Brown during the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans after he entered the league in 2019.

Following the announcement of A.J. Brown's move to the New England Patriots, former USA Today journalist Chrissy Froyd was quick to offer her reaction.(L - AJ Brown/IG ; R - Crissy Froyd/IG)

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As part of the deal, the Philadelphia Eagles secured a 2028 first-round draft choice and a 2027 fifth-round pick from the Patriots in exchange for Brown.

Brown and Vrabel forged a close working relationship during their time in Tennessee, and after four years apart, they are set to reunite in New England with the shared goal of guiding the Patriots back to a Super Bowl title.

While many around the league expected the trade to happen and its timing was largely tied to salary-cap considerations, the official completion of the deal still prompted an immediate wave of reactions across the NFL community.

Crissy Froyd's cryptic reaction to Brown trade

One response came from a personality who was thrust into the spotlight during the alleged Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini affair controversy and later faced consequences stemming from her public comments on the issue.

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{{^usCountry}} Chrissy Froyd drew attention for her comments about Russini following the journalist's resignation, as social media buzz intensified around photos of Russini and Vrabel that fueled speculation about their relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chrissy Froyd drew attention for her comments about Russini following the journalist's resignation, as social media buzz intensified around photos of Russini and Vrabel that fueled speculation about their relationship. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the announcement of Brown's move to the New England Patriots, Froyd was quick to weigh in, describing the latest addition to Mike Vrabel's roster as "interesting." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the announcement of Brown's move to the New England Patriots, Froyd was quick to weigh in, describing the latest addition to Mike Vrabel's roster as "interesting." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The AJ Brown trade is very interesting to me…,” she wrote on her X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The AJ Brown trade is very interesting to me…,” she wrote on her X. {{/usCountry}}

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She did not elaborate further on her comment, leaving the exact reason she found the development "interesting" open to interpretation. The ambiguity was only heightened by the fact that she ended her post with three trailing dots.

Froyd stays outspoken on league culture

Although Chrissy Froyd was reportedly dismissed from her role at USA Today following comments she made amid the Vrabel-related controversy, she has become increasingly vocal about what she views as broader cultural problems within the NFL.

Following a Vrabel's Patriots press conference, Froyd revisited the discussion in a Daily Mail column

“I’ve been told by at least half a dozen female reporters that they have had sex with NFL staff and, in one case, a prominent NFL head coach, while they were covering the team,” she wrote in the Daily Mail.

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Also read: Mike Vrabel's behavior after Dianna Russini controversy revealed by Patriots star

She went on to suggest that such accounts may be more widespread than publicly known, writing, “It takes a high degree of trust to make such a confession, so I assume that many other similar stories go untold.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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