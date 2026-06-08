Christian Eriksen wife and children: All about Sabrina Kvist Jensen and their family

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during his country's friendly match against Ukraine on Sunday, five years after suffering a cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

What Happened?

Denmark's Christian Eriksen: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)

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The incident occurred in the 64th minute with Denmark leading 2-1. Eriksen suddenly fell to the ground, prompting immediate concern from players, officials, and supporters.

Medical staff rushed onto the pitch to provide treatment, and the referee eventually abandoned the match around 15 minutes later.

Eriksen was subsequently taken to a hospital in Odense, where the game was being played.

The Danish Football Association later provided a positive update on social media, stating, "Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances."

Also Read: Christian Eriksen health update: Disturbing video shows Denmark footballer collapse during Ukraine match

Christian Eriksen heart condition

The 34-year-old has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), often referred to as a pacemaker, since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 group-stage match against Finland.

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{{^usCountry}} The shocking incident forced Eriksen to spend more than six months away from football. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shocking incident forced Eriksen to spend more than six months away from football. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking after Sunday's incident, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said, "Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself. As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should. He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him. He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was ok." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking after Sunday's incident, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said, "Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself. As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should. He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him. He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was ok." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Christian Eriksen heart condition explained: The life-saving device implanted after his 2021 collapse Christian Eriksen family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Christian Eriksen heart condition explained: The life-saving device implanted after his 2021 collapse Christian Eriksen family {{/usCountry}}

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Eriksen's long-time partner is Sabrina Kvist Jensen. The couple has reportedly been together since around 2012 and share two children.

Originally from Tommerup, Denmark, Jensen trained as a hairdresser and has supported Eriksen throughout his football career, including during his recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered in 2021.

Children

Eriksen and Jensen are parents to two children. Their son, Alfred, was born in June 2018, while their daughter was born in late 2020 or early 2021. Although the couple publicly announced the arrival of their second child and becoming a "family of four," they have chosen not to disclose their daughter's name.

Recent reports have suggested that Eriksen and Jensen have officially married, although they are still frequently described in media reports as long-term partners.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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