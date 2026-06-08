Christian Eriksen health update: Disturbing video shows Denmark footballer collapse during Ukraine match

A shocking scene unfolded during the Denmark vs Ukraine match when Christian Eriksen suddenly collapsed on the pitch after appearing to clutch his chest. Christian Eriksen's collapse during the Denmark vs Ukraine. (AP)

He also had near-fatal cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 but for now he has regained consciousness and is said to be doing well.

The match has been called off. Neither Denmark nor Ukraine have qualified for the World Cup.

Videos have gone viral on X, sparking widespread concern among football fans.

What happened on the pitch? Eriksen clutched his chest and fell to the ground in the 79th minute of Denmark's friendly against Ukraine. Medical personnel rushed to the 34-year-old's aid immediately. He did lose consciousness momentarily but was able to walk off the pitch himself after receiving treatment.

The match, which Denmark were leading 2-1 through first-half goals from Patrick Dorgu and Joakim Maelhe, was subsequently abandoned.

All players and staff from both teams huddled together after the match was called off and fans in both ends chanted Eriksen's name in a show of solidarity.

Denmark's national team confirmed on their official X account: "Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances."

Also Read: Who is Alexander Zverev's girlfriend? Inside his relationships and past abuse allegations

Denmark doctor Morten Boesen provided further details, saying: “Christian is doing well and left the pitch himself. As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should. He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him. He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in constant contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well, and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and say that he was okay,” per The Independent.

Eriksen's history of heart problems This is not the first time Eriksen has collapsed on a football pitch. In June 2021, his heart stopped for roughly five minutes during a Euro 2020 group stage match against Finland. Team-mate and then-captain Simon Kjaer performed immediate CPR which proved crucial in saving his life, before a defibrillator was used on the pitch, per The Independent.

Following that incident, Eriksen was given an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), a device that can detect dangerous heart rhythms and deliver corrective electrical shocks if necessary. It is speculated that an ICD shock may have prompted him to clutch his chest during the Ukraine match.

Also Read: Stacey King family: All on wife Debi King and children as Bulls legend dies at 59

Despite being unable to play for Inter Milan due to Italian regulations prohibiting players with an ICD, Eriksen made a remarkable comeback at Brentford in January 2022 and returned to the Danish national team two months later. He then joined Manchester United, where he played for three years, before spending last season at Wolfsburg and made 34 appearances as the club suffered relegation from the Bundesliga.

Fans show concern “You can call him brave but this is just terrifying to watch. He has absolutely nothing left to prove," wrote one on X.

“Maahn scared the sh-t out of me .. Thank God” wrote another.

While another wrote, “These are warning signs, he should retire from playing and do something less stressful than playing."

Fans are concerned about his health.